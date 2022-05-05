×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

WEBINAR | Butterfly effect: From Kyiv to the Karoo

Register now for an enlightening BusinessLIVE event, hosted in partnership with RisCura, on May 11

05 May 2022 - 09:43
Sponsored
Picture: Pexels/Anna Nekrashevich
Picture: Pexels/Anna Nekrashevich

The world stands on the brink of one of its most significant crises yet as Russia continues to attack Ukraine, with the threat of a wider European war, combined with a related rise in oil prices and increased global inflation.

Join us for a BusinessLIVE webinar, hosted by business news anchor Nastassia Arendse, when Glenn Silverman, an investment strategist at global investment firm RisCura, will share insights on the Russia-Ukraine war, its implications for the globe, and SA in particular, and its effect on asset classes.

Silverman will also look at other key issues affecting Africa and the rest of the world, discuss their likely consequences, and suggest some possible solutions.

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, May 11 2022

Time: 3pm — 4pm

Location: Online

Click here to register for this online event.

subscribe

Popular Articles

ANC proposes radical policy shift to work with private sector

Economy

WATCH: SA factory activity hit by KZN floods

Economy

Firm proves new home equity finance concept, targets national footprint in SA

Economy

Red-hot inflation may light a fire under Reserve Bank

Economy

New vehicles sales achieved ‘against all odds’

Economy