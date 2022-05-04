SA’s biggest board meeting, The Directors Event, to focus on reigniting ubuntu
The digital conference will debate the shortest and most effective path to the country’s socioeconomic recovery
Now in its eighth year, the 2022 digital edition of The Directors Event, billed as “SA’s biggest board meeting”, will focus on the impact of Covid-19 on business and society.
This comes at a point at which the country continues to adjust to new ways of living due to the pandemic, the economic impact of the KwaZulu-Natal riots in 2021, and the recent floods in the province.
Sponsored by BCX, and part of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies profile, The Directors Event provides an opportunity to evaluate the areas of society and the economy that require rehabilitation and support, from both the public and private sectors. It is where the business community comes together to unpack major issues affecting the country’s economy.
“The pandemic has highlighted the vast chasm between the haves and have-nots. Events such as the rioting in KwaZulu-Natal, the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the recent flooding have exacerbated the situation for all South Africans,” says Jonas Bogoshi, CEO of BCX.
“As the country strives to rebuild and advance for the future, the burden of social and economic responsibility needs to be shared by both the public and private sectors. A unified, choreographed effort is essential, which is why we’re proud to be associated with The Directors Event once again where we’ll explore possibilities for a united recovery to benefit our country.”
Taking place online on June 24, The Directors Event 2022 will feature three expertly moderated panel discussions with a focus on reigniting the spirit of ubuntu. Members of the public sector, business, academia and NGOs will discuss and debate the shortest and most effective paths to SA’s socioeconomic recovery.
These panel discussions are titled:
- New ways of tackling inequality — How should public and private sectors work together to raise SA beyond being classed among the “fragile five” emerging economies?
- Fixing the economy to improve livelihoods — How can business step up to deliver real social impact as we embark on a path to post-Covid socioeconomic recovery?
- Feeding the nation — How do we mitigate climate change, manage water resources, execute a just energy transition, and support agriculture to ensure no person goes to bed hungry?
In past years, The Directors Event attracted an audience of more than 300 senior management and C-level executives to a full-day conference at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. In 2021, the digital event drew an online audience of more than 1,500 delegates.
High-profile speakers have most recently included Tsakani Maluleke, auditor-general of SA; Herman Warren, The Economist Intelligence Corporate Network’s director for Africa; Andre de Ruyter, CEO of Eskom; Wendy Lucas-Bull, former chair of Absa; Nhlanhla Nene, a former finance minister, the late Jabu Mabuza, former chair of Eskom; Caroline Galvan, former lead economist at the World Economic Forum; Mogoeng Mogoeng, former chief justice; and Mcebisi Jonas, former deputy finance minister.
