SA’s biggest board meeting, The Directors Event, to focus on reigniting ubuntu

Now in its eighth year, the 2022 digital edition of The Directors Event, billed as “SA’s biggest board meeting”, will focus on the impact of Covid-19 on business and society.

This comes at a point at which the country continues to adjust to new ways of living due to the pandemic, the economic impact of the KwaZulu-Natal riots in 2021, and the recent floods in the province.

Sponsored by BCX, and part of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies profile, The Directors Event provides an opportunity to evaluate the areas of society and the economy that require rehabilitation and support, from both the public and private sectors. It is where the business community comes together to unpack major issues affecting the country’s economy.