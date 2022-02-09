SA-TIED's research could help turn SA's fortunes around

Mzansi needs bold action to turn its fortunes around, and such action must be founded on credible evidence-based research. The Southern Africa — Towards Inclusive Economic Development (SA-TIED) programme is playing an important role in this regard.

This long-term initiative, which aims to bridge the gap between research and policymaking, is a collaboration between the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), the National Treasury, the International Food Policy Research Institute, and many other governmental and research organisations in SA.

SA-TIED recently released a report summarising its major research contributions thus far. These contributions are not policy proposals, but rather are meant to inform the policy-making process.

“The SA-TIED report allows us to better understand the challenges SA’s economy faces and support more inclusive policy design,” said finance minister Enoch Godongwana during a recent Business Day Dialogue in partnership with SA-TIED.

Hosted by financial journalist Gugulethu Mfuphi, this panel discussion — of which you can watch a recording below — discussed the diverse work of the SA-TIED programme while exploring the question “What's needed to transform SA’s economy?”

Along with Godongwana, the panellists included Boipuso Modise, acting deputy-director general of the economic policy division at the National Treasury, and Prof Kunal Sen, director of UNU-WIDER.

Delivering the opening remarks, Modise said that the first phase of the SA-TIED programme contributed significantly to building capacity in economic analysis and evidence-based policymaking.

“Through the programme, 11 PhD scholarships were awarded to public servants, while more than 50 students participated in the Young Scholars Programme,” she said, explaining that the latter exposed master’s students to the work environment while producing relevant research.