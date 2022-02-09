SA-TIED's research could help turn SA's fortunes around
This long-term programme aims to bridge the gap between research and governmental policymaking
Mzansi needs bold action to turn its fortunes around, and such action must be founded on credible evidence-based research. The Southern Africa — Towards Inclusive Economic Development (SA-TIED) programme is playing an important role in this regard.
This long-term initiative, which aims to bridge the gap between research and policymaking, is a collaboration between the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), the National Treasury, the International Food Policy Research Institute, and many other governmental and research organisations in SA.
SA-TIED recently released a report summarising its major research contributions thus far. These contributions are not policy proposals, but rather are meant to inform the policy-making process.
“The SA-TIED report allows us to better understand the challenges SA’s economy faces and support more inclusive policy design,” said finance minister Enoch Godongwana during a recent Business Day Dialogue in partnership with SA-TIED.
Hosted by financial journalist Gugulethu Mfuphi, this panel discussion — of which you can watch a recording below — discussed the diverse work of the SA-TIED programme while exploring the question “What's needed to transform SA’s economy?”
Along with Godongwana, the panellists included Boipuso Modise, acting deputy-director general of the economic policy division at the National Treasury, and Prof Kunal Sen, director of UNU-WIDER.
Delivering the opening remarks, Modise said that the first phase of the SA-TIED programme contributed significantly to building capacity in economic analysis and evidence-based policymaking.
“Through the programme, 11 PhD scholarships were awarded to public servants, while more than 50 students participated in the Young Scholars Programme,” she said, explaining that the latter exposed master’s students to the work environment while producing relevant research.
A key component of the SA-TIED programme is a tax data lab, a secure, state-of-the-art facility located at the National Treasury, which makes tax data available to academics and policymakers for research purposes. It provides anonymised data across all the tax products of the SA Revenue Service (Sars), which in turn provide nuanced and detailed insights into the economy.
Godongwana added that the tax data generated by this lab allowed the government to evaluate policy design including the long-term effects of social programmes. Linking different data sets also allows policy questions to be approached from new angles and perspectives.
SA's current tax policy, which is built on efficiency, fairness and simplicity, aims to grow revenue, he explained.
He added that supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) would be critical to stimulating economic growth in SA.
Operation Vulindlela — a joint initiative of the presidency and National Treasury — has been tasked with accelerating the implementation of structural reforms to increase economic dynamism and support potential growth.
Godongwana also said a recalibration of policy measures to support greater access to private sector finance — particularly for SMEs — is required.
Conceding there was no silver bullet to ensuring a robust and resilient economy, he said it was important that various activities, including SA’s economic policies, were co-ordinated.
While macroeconomic policy on its own could not address the country’s poor growth trajectory, Godongwana said efficient macroeconomic policy played a critical role in addressing income inequality.
What's next for SA-TIED?
Sen said UNU-WIDER would continue to guide SA-TIED's research along with local partners as the programme moves into its second phase in 2022.
New areas of focus will include more investment in building data infrastructure for policy-relevant research around enterprise development, public revenue mobilisation and inequality.
As the pandemic has amplified the macro-fiscal challenges SA already faced, Sen added that SA-TIED would put the spotlight on fiscal policy questions and macroeconomic policy modelling.
This will include research and analysis on how the country can devise policies that lead to sustainable growth but at the same time reduce inequality through fiscal redistribution.