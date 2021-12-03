Tourism sector recovery must be anchored by transformation

“The reality on the ground is that the industry is untransformed. Only 11% of enterprises had black women at board, executive and senior management levels. The overall poor performance on the promotion of black management in general is a big concern for us,” she said, adding that the council consistently challenged the sector to promote black individuals, particularly women, and impart skills that will feed into management control.

As a solution to challenges that besiege the sector, the council compiled a plan of action to drive transformation.

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming reiterated the importance of transforming the industry and said his organisation was fully committed. However, he explained, there were unintended setbacks such as losing top black professionals to other sectors. He also highlighted the challenge of having few women in senior leadership positions in an industry where they are the majority.

“We probably have about 55% female representation, yet when it comes to leadership it does not follow through. One of the reasons is related to security concerns and as a result senior females don’t want to stay at work until 2am in a 24-hour business.”

Business Tourism Council SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa urged sector players to introspect and make a distinction between achieving targets versus transformation.

“Without real transformation that is seen and enjoyed by everyone on the ground, there is a negative impact on the sustainability of the industry. The last thing we want is a repeat of the July riots that took place in KZN and Gauteng, by communities who feel that they don’t benefit from tourism assets next to them,” said Tshivhengwa. He called for teaching of the business of tourism to empower disadvantaged people, particularly youth, to gain a broader understanding of the value chain of tourism.

Nesang Maleka, director of Mzansi Tourism Experience and the youngest member of the Tourism Transformation Council of SA, also advocated for deliberate skills development and meaningful inclusion of young people in the value chain of the sector, beyond just arts and crafts. He called for the overhaul of the tourism curriculum, especially at Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges, which are tertiary institutions of choice for youth in townships and rural areas.

Small Tourism Enterprise Association CEO Percy Koji said collaboration opportunities to ensure that SMMEs grow were there.

“I believe that for smaller guys to grow and increase capacity, we need to explore how best we can collaborate and have real impact across the sector and help our members grow. The most critical element is to look for opportunities to engage organisations such as Sanlam on how can we partner better with the entire sector.”

Jerry Mabena, CEO of Motsamayi Tourism Group, said the B-BBEE legislation, in its current format, was missing the application of moving the economy from urban to rural environments.

“We miss the point of what tourism can do to transform the economy and turn around societies. Fundamentally, it has to go beyond just scoring points on the scorecard, but drive economic growth in the sector.”