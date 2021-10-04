Agri-sector captains discuss strategies to improve B-BBEE outcomes

Agricultural Business Chamber of SA (AgBiz) CEO John Purchase lauded all stakeholders for the progress made to transform the agriculture and agribusiness value chain in the last 20 years. He stressed the importance of a proactive private sector that takes charge of sectoral developments.

“I am encouraged to see Lerato’s presentation, it actually means we are on the right track. Many of our businesses have embraced B-BBEE. Obviously, it has to be sustainable and we have to ensure there’s a balance between competitiveness and transformation, because if we don’t make it sustainable, we are going to lose our food security and our export markets,” he said.

AgriBEE Charter Council chairperson Margaret Mohapi said government and the private sector needed to recognise, encourage and support all SED initiatives implemented by farmers and agribusinesses.

“SED is one of the most important weightings with 15 points allocated to it. Irrespective of the scorecards, as the AgriBEE Charter Council we come across a number of initiatives in the sector and we took a decision to visit projects at grass roots level and see how we can upscale or upgrade them,” said Mohapi.

Agri SA CEO Christo van der Rheede called for a broader approach to B-BBEE and funding models. He said minister Thoko Didiza’s recent admission in parliament that 80% of the land transferred to black farmers as part of land reform was unproductive was proof that B-BBEE in its current format needed to be overhauled.

“We can dream up all kinds of schemes, but if we do not have sustainable funding in place then we are in more trouble. If we get cheaper funding in the form of grants then we will be able to establish a new cohort of black farmers that are highly successful and integrate them with our commodity organisations such as Grain SA and [National] Wool Growers [Association], who have massive investment for the development of black farmers and will transfer skills and also mentor them,” said Van der Rheede.

Agricultural Business Chamber of SA chief economist Wandile Sihlobo said if the agri-sector is to achieve its developmental goal of moving to long-term crops that are labour intensive, it will require patient capital.