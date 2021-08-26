WEBINAR | A new leadership conversation is needed

The public violence which played out in SA just a few weeks ago and the search for answers over the slow rate of Covid-19 vaccinations has again raised the vital question about leadership in both the public and private space.

While it's easy to play the blame game, scapegoating serves little purpose and brings no real solution to the myriad of intractable problems the country must deal with.

Against the backdrop of the rioting and our pandemic-combating strategy, it is crucial for leaders to continually review current approaches and formulate and adopt new strategies.

We live in an unequal society and that makes leadership demands even more complex for those tasked with carrying the baton. The debate over effective leadership is in urgent need of reignition.

Join the Business Day Dialogues in association with Vukani Mngxati (CEO of Accenture in Africa) and a panel of high-level guests such as Martin Kingston, vice-president of Business Unity SA, and Dr Leila Fourie, group CEO of the JSE, among others as they discuss questions that beset our leaders in a new social, political and economic environment, such as:

Are there new ways to lead?

What fresh thinking is needed?

How does one lead in times of crisis?

How are effective co-operative alliances built? and

How can more people be trained and given a seat at the leadership table?

Event details:

Date: September 3 2021

Time: 9.30am-10.30am



