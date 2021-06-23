The Directors Event: learning from the past to navigate what's to come

Has the Covid-19 pandemic given our country an opportunity to reimagine, innovate and do things differently? At a time of great necessity, the resilience and ingenuity of South Africans has been tested. While the challenges of slow government reform, corruption, inequality, mass unemployment, a failing education system, an energy crisis, and climate challenges remain a priority, it is important to reflect on the lessons we have learnt since the Covid-19 virus arrived and demanded rapid change.

This live-streamed web conference, the seventh Directors Event, billed as the largest boardroom meeting in SA, was held on June 11 2021 in partnership with BCX and in association with the Institute of Directors in SA. It provided an opportunity for leaders in the private and public sectors to come together to debate, brainstorm and recommend solutions to steer the country in a post-Covid-19 world.

During the meeting and panel discussions recurring themes included the need for accountable, transparent and bold leadership; a call for better collaboration and co-operation between the public and private sectors, and the need for reform in reimagining the future for SA.

Change has become our new normal. To survive requires adapting while thriving, which requires us to start thinking differently, said Sunday Times editor S’thembiso Msomi. The public and private sectors need to actively — and creatively — engage to plot a new course, one that leaves no-one behind.

Jonas Bogoshi, CEO of BCX, the headline sponsor of the event, pointed out that business is one of the few areas that people still trust to have competence and credibility. However, this increased trust in business leaders comes with certain expectations.

He called on business leaders to step in where government has struggled to solve societal problems. For the sake of SA’s future their response needs to be swift and determined, he said.

During the keynote address, Herman Warren, the Economist Corporate Network's director for Africa, pointed out that Sub-Saharan Africa will have the weakest recovery among the subregions of the global economy unless the Covid-19 virus is tackled.