The Directors Event announces speaker line-up for 2021

As such, this year’s discussion topics are not only future-focused, but critical for advancing public-private engagement on current issues like the skills crisis, unemployment, and health care — problems that have advanced during the past 12 months of lockdown.

The requisites and considerations for strengthening the economy during a global pandemic will be unpacked by Wandile Sihlobo (chief economist, Agricultural Business Chamber of SA), Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council SA), Zwelakhe Gila (head of trade and commerce, African Energy Chamber), and Professor Mills Soko (international business & strategy, Wits Business School). The debate will be moderated by Bruce Whitfield.

There is a growing skills and unemployment crisis in SA that is worsened by the rush towards a 4IR digital economy, where South Africans are not receiving the education needed to be competitive. Can technology turn our fortunes around? Seliki Tlhabane (chief director MST & curriculum enhancement at the basic education department) will join Riaz Moola (CEO, HyperionDev), Ann Bernstein (CEO, Centre for Development and Enterprise SA), Vikela Rankin (founder, Value Ed and Elevate), Hope Lukoto (chief human resource officer, BCX) and Prof Jonathan Jansen (distinguished professor in education, Stellenbosch University) in a discussion moderated by Nozipho Tshabalala.

The third and final panel discussion asks: “How can we better manage our healthcare resources in SA?” Dr Memela Makiwane (chairperson, Council for Medical Schemes), Dr Angelique Coetzee (chairperson, SA Medical Association), and Simon Hlungwani (president, Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA) will be moderated in debate by Andile Khumalo.

In association with BCX and the Institute of Directors SA (IoDSA), The Directors Event is part of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies event portfolio. It is where the business community comes together to examine major issues affecting the country’s economy.

“The IoDSA is proud to continue its support of The Directors Event, now in its seventh year,” says Parmi Natesan, CEO of IoDSA. “Now more than ever, with the lingering effects of the pandemic, we need this large-scale dialogue to tackle critical matters affecting our corporations and our country. Through ethical and effective leadership, we can attempt to return to some semblance of growth and prosperity.”

Event details:

Date: June 11 2021

Time: 9am-12.30pm

Location: Online

Cost: Free

