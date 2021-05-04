Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke to deliver Chairman's Report at The Directors Event

With a focus on what it will take to strengthen the country's democracy, build public confidence, and drive accountability and governance to take the SA economy towards a place of prosperity for all its citizens, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke will deliver the Chairman’s Report at the 7th annual The Directors Event on June 11. Herman Warren, The Economist Corporate Network’s Network Director for Africa will deliver the keynote address.

In building a sustainable new normal - the theme for this year’s conference – Warren’s keynote will provide a global, integrated picture on the intersection between politics and the economy. His address will expand on international responses to Covid-19 and the social, political and economic fallouts. With a view on the impact of the pandemic on middle-income countries, such as SA. There are lessons to be learned from similarly positioned countries (although not necessarily Brics), where some may have failed in their Covid-responses, and others have proved most effective.

The Directors Event panel discussions will centre on the revival of the SA economy, skills development and job creation on the back of 4IR, and the management of our national health resources to support the delivery of affordable, effective and accessible health care.

Billed as SA’s biggest board meeting, The Directors Event in partnership with BCX and presented in association with the Institute of Directors in SA forms part of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies profile. Senior management and C-level executives in SA’s business community will come together to debate top issues affecting the country’s economy.

Previous headline speakers have included Andre de Ruyter (Eskom CEO), Wendy Lucas-Bull (Absa chair), SA Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, Nhlanhla Nene (former finance minister), Jabu Mabuza (former Eskom and Telkom chair), Caroline Galvan (World Economic Forum lead economist), and Mcebisi Jonas (former deputy finance minister), among others.

For the complete list of panel members and moderators, along with details to register for the free online event, visit www.thedirectorsevent.co.za.

Event details:

Date: June 11 2021

Time: 9am – 12.30pm

Location: online

Cost: Free