Green clusters: Boosting economic competitiveness in SA
GreenCape and its partners have helped remove barriers to green economy growth, unlocking R41bn in investment
The green economy has typically been associated with rapid technology advancement, fundamental changes in the design of products, processes and services, and use of materials, and a shift in our understanding of the significance of resource flows. In many instances, the legislation, policies and regulations that have historically governed big infrastructure sectors (such as energy, water and waste), struggle to accommodate and leverage the rapid innovation and evolution of solutions that drive a green economy.
To navigate this nascent space, clustering and cluster collaboration can enable the enhanced competitiveness that emerges when business, government and academia work together in a facilitated and collaborative way. The competitiveness of clusters and the cluster model has been used successfully internationally over many decades. In SA, the department of trade, industry and competition has also recognised the opportunity to use clusters to increase the competitiveness of sectors.
Clusters can create the context to build trust between sector players, and unlock new mechanisms to enhance competitiveness and resilience. The green economy, in particular, lends itself to collaborative ecosystem building approaches. Set in this system of rapidly changing technology, and the economics surrounding that technology, are commitments to social inclusion, and greater equality.
SA is under severe economic and social pressure. To successfully navigate both legacy inequalities and the additional pressures of Covid-19, and to have a proper chance at "building back better" – we need to recognise the necessity to do things differently. Top-down policy needs to meet bottom-up, pragmatic implementation and execution.
There are international examples of clusters driving competitiveness in the green economy. The International Cleantech Network, is a group of world-leading CleanTech Clusters. The only African member is GreenCape. The cluster has over the past 10 years worked at the intersection of government, business, academia and civil society. GreenCape and its partners have played a role in removing barriers to green economy growth, unlocking R41bn in investment, that has enabled the creation of about 19,000 jobs.
During the Covid-19 lockdown, the cluster put considerable effort into supporting the resilience of green SMMEs, working with the European Union, German Federal Ministry of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety and the Green Outcomes Fund to provide direct support to green SMMEs.
This was an example of how the cluster approach has been leveraged to unlock financial support, to make a contribution to the resilience and recovery of the types of SMMEs that will help SA "build back greener and better".
The opportunity to use a cluster to build trust, remove barriers and unlock jobs and investment has been recognised as an opportunity to make a contribution to the regional economy in Mpumalanga. The Mpumalanga department of economic development and tourism, working with GreenCape and with support from the international development finance community, will begin work to set up a green economy cluster in Mpumalanga.
This cluster will focus on unlocking and unblocking economic opportunities in the green economy, making a contribution to the regional economic diversification and job creation efforts. Collaboration through clustering on a local scale to build competitiveness on a global scale will support the growth of the green economy in Mpumalanga, and determine the green cluster in Mpumalanga’s success.
