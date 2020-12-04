Green clusters: Boosting economic competitiveness in SA

The green economy has typically been associated with rapid technology advancement, fundamental changes in the design of products, processes and services, and use of materials, and a shift in our understanding of the significance of resource flows. In many instances, the legislation, policies and regulations that have historically governed big infrastructure sectors (such as energy, water and waste), struggle to accommodate and leverage the rapid innovation and evolution of solutions that drive a green economy.

To navigate this nascent space, clustering and cluster collaboration can enable the enhanced competitiveness that emerges when business, government and academia work together in a facilitated and collaborative way. The competitiveness of clusters and the cluster model has been used successfully internationally over many decades. In SA, the department of trade, industry and competition has also recognised the opportunity to use clusters to increase the competitiveness of sectors.

Clusters can create the context to build trust between sector players, and unlock new mechanisms to enhance competitiveness and resilience. The green economy, in particular, lends itself to collaborative ecosystem building approaches. Set in this system of rapidly changing technology, and the economics surrounding that technology, are commitments to social inclusion, and greater equality.