Eskom’s de Ruyter and Absa’s Lucas-Bull to headline The Directors Event in October

Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, and chairman of the Absa Group, Wendy Lucas-Bull, will be headline speakers at the 6th edition of The Directors Event, to be streamed online on October 20 this year.

Billed as ‘SA’s biggest board meeting’, The Directors Event, presented in association with BCX and the Institute of Directors in SA (IoDSA), forms part of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies profile. Senior management and C-level executives in SA’s business community will come together to debate the big issues affecting the country’s economy.

This year’s theme is "Building a Sustainable New Normal". High-profile participants in three panel discussions will debate the revival of the South African economy, skills development and job creation and 4IR, and the management of climate change to support the country in becoming self-sufficient.

The Directors Event will open with De Ruyter’s keynote address live from Eskom, followed by Lucas-Bull’s delivery of the annual Chairman’s Report.