Eskom’s de Ruyter and Absa’s Lucas-Bull to headline The Directors Event in October
Register for the upcoming Directors Event live-streamed web conference on October 20 at 9am
Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, and chairman of the Absa Group, Wendy Lucas-Bull, will be headline speakers at the 6th edition of The Directors Event, to be streamed online on October 20 this year.
Billed as ‘SA’s biggest board meeting’, The Directors Event, presented in association with BCX and the Institute of Directors in SA (IoDSA), forms part of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies profile. Senior management and C-level executives in SA’s business community will come together to debate the big issues affecting the country’s economy.
This year’s theme is "Building a Sustainable New Normal". High-profile participants in three panel discussions will debate the revival of the South African economy, skills development and job creation and 4IR, and the management of climate change to support the country in becoming self-sufficient.
The Directors Event will open with De Ruyter’s keynote address live from Eskom, followed by Lucas-Bull’s delivery of the annual Chairman’s Report.
Previous headline speakers have included chief justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, Nhlanhla Nene (former finance minister), Jabu Mabuza (former Eskom and Telkom chair), Caroline Galvan (lead economist, World Economic Forum), and Mcebisi Jonas (former deputy minister of finance), among others.
"The year 2020 will be remembered in history as the most transformative year of the 21st century. The Covid-19 pandemic has jolted our societies and our economies. We have embraced digital technologies, new ways of living, and are processing and planning for new ways of doing business.
"The Directors Event 2020 addresses the critical and much needed conversation to be had by South African businesses on the revival of our economy and in turn our society. We are proud to be a partner of this event at such a critical time in our history," says Jonas Bogoshi, CEO of BCX.
Event details:
Date: October 20 2020
Time: 9am - 12.30pm
Cost: free
To register, click here>>
