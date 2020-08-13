‘SA’s biggest board meeting’ goes online on October 20

The Directors Event, in partnership with BCX and part of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies profile, is where the business community comes together to discuss issues affecting the country’s economy.

Due to lockdown, the sixth edition of “SA’s biggest board meeting”, will be presented as a live-streamed web conference on October 20 2020. The theme for this year’s event is “Building a Sustainable New Normal”.

In previous years, The Directors Event has attracted an audience of more than 300 senior management and C-level executives to a full-day conference at the Sandton Convention Centre.

High-profile speakers have included chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, Nhlanhla Nene (former finance minister), Jabu Mabuza (former Eskom chair), Caroline Galvan (World Economic Forum lead economist), and Mcebisi Jonas (former deputy minister of finance), among others.

“BCX is a proud sponsor of one of the largest boardroom meetings in SA, for the second year. I believe that the event is an important opportunity for private sector and public sector partners to engage on real issues affecting our country. In addition, the virtual Directors Event further emphasises the critical role technology is playing in our lives and in driving our economy,” says, Jonas Bogoshi, CEO of BCX.

Similarly, Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors in SA, believes that “now more than ever, the role of directors of organisations that need to survive and thrive in the new normal, becomes ever so critical. As business has had to adapt to this new world, so too has The Directors Event, through going digital.”

This year, three expertly moderated panel discussions will be presented in a linear format and streamed online as a full morning digital event.

Industry experts participating in The Directors Event will focus on historical, pre-lockdown issues that have hampered SA’s progress, and now magnified through the Covid-19 lens.

Topics of discussion include the slow pace of government reforms; corruption in both private and state-owned enterprises; the skills-readiness of our workforce to gain employment in fourth industrial revolution jobs; the devastating impact of rapid climate change in a country already gripped by drought; and the energy crisis straining our economy.

Topics include:

The keynote address

The chairperson’s report

The SA economy is in ICU. How will it be revived?

How will the fourth industrial revolution create jobs to grow the SA economy?

How do we manage climate change to become self-sufficient?

Event details:

Date: October 20 2020

Time: 9am — 12.30pm

Cost: FREE