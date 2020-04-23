Let us help get SA’s wheels turning, car dealers urge

When lockdown restrictions are eased, car dealerships should be among the first businesses to commence work to help get the economy’s wheels turning.

The motor industry plays a critical role in getting people, products and services to market, says the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada), which represents about 85% of new franchise dealerships in SA.

With the national lockdown having brought the economy to a near-standstill, Nada’s call added to mounting pressure on government to at least partially reopen the economy to prevent mass job losses and company closures.

SA's automotive industry might have to lay off up to 30% of its workforce because of the Covid-19 lockdown, according to an industry-wide survey by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa).

The survey, compiled by Naamsa CEO Mike Mabasa, covers the entire automotive industry, which employs 468,000 people.

The government is reportedly getting ready to ease the national lockdown with a multi-stage alert system that links economic activity to the severity of Covid-19 transmission, to be elaborated on by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening.

While Nada agrees with this risk-adjusted and phased approach to unlocking economic activity, it urges government to consider the automotive retailers as a key component in getting all sectors operational, says Mark Dommisse, national chair of Nada.

“In order for the economy to function efficiently, it relies on various forms of crucial mobility services, including the repair and maintenance of private and public transport, parts availability, and new vehicle supply,” says Dommisse.

When vehicle factories resume operations they will require channels in which to distribute the products they assemble, he says. “Limiting demand to export only is unnecessarily prejudicial to the factories ... interrupted supply into the local market will cause lost sales, which inevitably will lead to lost jobs.”