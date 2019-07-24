Inflation steady at 4.5% in June

Inflation remained unchanged at 4.5% in June compared with May, only a slight disappointment amid the hope that the Reserve Bank will deliver a second interest rate cut in coming months.

Measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), inflation’s print at 4.5% is at the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band. Economists polled by Bloomberg expected inflation to moderate slightly to 4.4%.

The main contributor to the inflation rate was housing and utilities, costs of which rose 4.9% year on year, adding 1.2 percentage points to the headline figure.

The annual inflation rates for goods and for services were 4.0% and 4.8% respectively