WATCH: What Day Zero means for all South Africans
12 February 2018 - 08:41
The agricultural sector in the Western Cape has been hit hard by the drought. There is much concern about what will happen to the farmers and animals after Day Zero.
Absa senior agricultural economist Wessel Lemmer spoke to Business Day TV’s Leigh Roberts about the effect the drought could have on the economy.
