Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What Day Zero means for all South Africans

12 February 2018 - 08:41 Business Day TV
Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

The agricultural sector in the Western Cape has been hit hard by the drought. There is much concern about what will happen to the farmers and animals after Day Zero.

Absa senior agricultural economist Wessel Lemmer spoke to Business Day TV’s Leigh Roberts about the effect the drought could have on the economy.

Absa senior agricultural economist Wessel Lemmer talks to Business Day TV about the effect the drought could have on the economy

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

No cover from Cape's burning drought for urban business

Insurers nonetheless braced for knock-on claims for fire or flood
Business
1 day ago

‘Scapegoat’ farmers accuse Cape official of incompetence in water crisis

Agri Western Cape’s head lashes metro officials for trying to conceal mismanagement of the chronic water shortage
National
3 days ago

Alternative Mining Indaba lays out list of demands in memorandum

The memo mentions, among many other things, the violation of public health rights by mining companies and their impact on the environment and climate
Companies
4 days ago

Capetonians creative water saving ways

The Western Cape’s drought has caused Cape Town’s inhabitants to contrive creative ways of saving water, and businesses are making plans for the day ...
Features
4 days ago

Shoprite and its customers help water relief across the country

The retailer has dedicated its R1.4m disaster fund exclusively to water relief and is allowing customers to add increments of R5 to their purchases ...
Companies
4 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Drought? What drought, Cape Town’s tourists might ask

City of Joburg to offer security guards more security, and whoever presents the Sona should start by apologising to the country
Opinion
4 days ago

Wesgro says many Cape Town hotels fall within protected zones with regards to water

The city’s commercial centres will continue to receive water; the hospitality industry contributes nearly R40bn a year to the Western Cape economy
National
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Popular Articles

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Lack of confidence a ‘brake on business’
Economy

Retail spending up in December on stronger rand, says Mastercard
Economy

BER survey shows 2018 forecasts for CPI have stayed the same
Economy

Farmers lose R14bn as Cape drought bites
Economy

Business confidence leaps to highest in two years in January
Economy