WATCH: CEOs are at their happiest in years

Global business leaders are feeling more optimistic. This year’s global survey of CEOs by PwC shows the biggest jump in outlook in the survey’s 21-year history.

There was a record jump in optimism from the year before and it was the first time in recorded history that more than 50% of business leaders believe that the global economy will grow within the next 12 months.

There has been an uptick in commodity prices — oil has been holding up better than it has in the past couple of years. Some of the factors contributing to the optimism include a more stable China and President Donald Trump’s new tax reforms.

Business Day TV’s Leigh Roberts spoke to PwC Southern Africa CEO Dion Shango about the survey and what South African CEOs had to say.

Business Day TV’s Leigh Roberts spoke to PwC Southern Africa CEO Dion Shango about the firm’s global survey and what South African CEOs had to say

