Economy

News Leader

WATCH: WEF at a time of global optimism

24 January 2018 - 10:01 Business Day TV
SA Flag flying high at Davos, Switzerland ahead of the 48th World Economic Forum 2018 2018 meeting. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE
SA Flag flying high at Davos, Switzerland ahead of the 48th World Economic Forum 2018 2018 meeting. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE

CEOs are more optimistic about the globe’s economic outlook than they have been for many years, although anxiety about geopolitics, cyber threats and terrorism is on the rise.

That is according to a survey released at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

One CEO, Kingsley Makhubela, has the important task in maintaining the brand that is SA.

The Brand SA CEO talks to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam about whether he is as optimistic as the CEOs in the WEF survey.

Brand SA CEO Kingsley Makhubela talks to Business Day TV about the World Economic Forum

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Overheard at Davos: WEF showmanship begins with Klaus Schwab — will it end with Donald Trump?

On day one of the meeting, actor Cate Blanchett, singer Elton John and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan received a Crystal award for their various ...
Opinion
21 hours ago

Davos awaits the Disrupter-in-Chief

The WEF theme this year is ‘Creating a shared future in a fractured world’. Given Trump’s role in that fracturing, the irony will ...
Opinion
1 day ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Up to Cyril Ramaphosa to revive can-do spirit

Ramaphosa is trying hard to resuscitate social compact that Pravin Gordhan had begun to build with business and labour
Opinion
1 day ago

Optimism gives Mnangagwa chance to lure investors

Davos offers Zimbabwe’s new leader ‘a platform it has shunned for two decades’ to build investor relations
World
1 day ago

Mnangagwa sets his sights on IMF loans

But the multilateral lender has called for changes first, including cutting back Zimbabwe’s 500,000-strong public service
World
1 day ago

Macron courts multitude of CEOs ahead of Davos meeting

The French president hosts business leaders in a bid to attract foreign investment
World
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Popular Articles

Consumer inflation stabilises despite leap in fuel prices
Economy

IMF cuts SA’s growth rate for next two years
Economy

WATCH: How South African households are getting richer
Economy

SA seen as likely emerging market big story
Economy

BER survey shows 2018 forecasts for CPI have stayed the same
Economy