WATCH: WEF at a time of global optimism

CEOs are more optimistic about the globe’s economic outlook than they have been for many years, although anxiety about geopolitics, cyber threats and terrorism is on the rise.

That is according to a survey released at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

One CEO, Kingsley Makhubela, has the important task in maintaining the brand that is SA.

The Brand SA CEO talks to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam about whether he is as optimistic as the CEOs in the WEF survey.