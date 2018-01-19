WATCH: What lies behind the Reserve Bank’s rate decision?

The South African Reserve Bank kept interest rates unchanged at 6.75% on Thursday at its first monetary policy meeting for 2018.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago was upbeat about the country’s economic growth outlook, but he said it remained fragile and exposed to risks, including policy uncertainty.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and Middle East at Standard Chartered, to make sense of the Reserve Bank’s decision.