Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What lies behind the Reserve Bank’s rate decision?

19 January 2018 - 08:26 Business Day TV
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The South African Reserve Bank kept interest rates unchanged at 6.75% on Thursday at its first monetary policy meeting for 2018.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago was upbeat about the country’s economic growth outlook, but he said it remained fragile and exposed to risks, including policy uncertainty.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and Middle East at Standard Chartered, to make sense of the Reserve Bank’s decision.

Razia Khan from Standard Chartered talks to Business Day TV about the Reserve Bank’s decision to keep interest rates on hold

Futures weaken ahead of Friday’s risk-events, despite firmer JSE

Locally, the ANC’s NEC may include discussions on Zuma’s fate as president; in the US, Friday marks the deadline for a possible ...
Markets
15 hours ago

Bonds unmoved by Reserve Bank’s dovish statement, despite stronger rand

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago adjusted SA’s growth outlook for 2018 slightly upwards, to 1.4% from 1.2%
Markets
18 hours ago

Rand gains as Reserve Bank holds repo rate at 6.75%, as expected

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago warns of continued political risk and the possibility that Moody’s could downgrade SA’s credit rating in ...
Economy
18 hours ago

Futures track upbeat JSE and Dow rebounds

Banks and retailers lead the JSE’s gains, with domestic focus on Thursday’s Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee’s ...
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Pending rate decision keeps bond trading tentative

James Turp, head of fixed income at Absa Asset Management, talks to Business Day TV about the current trends in the fixed income market
Markets
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Popular Articles

Rand gains as Reserve Bank holds repo rate at 6.75%, as expected
Economy

VAT hike on the cards, but it won’t be easy for Gigaba
Economy

S&P and Bank still cautious about economy
Economy

Team SA sees a Cyril boost at Davos
Economy

Gauteng shows strongest first-time home buyer rates, due to affordability
Economy