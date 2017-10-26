Editing Allowed: That mid-term budget

While the policy statement was bleaker but more candid than many had expected, Gigaba kicked the can down the road, delaying all major decisions on the budget until February.

Peter Bruce and his panel discuss the after effects of Gigaba's decisions and involvement with SOEs, touching on the fact that South Africa cannot afford large-scale nuclear projects and that Cyril Ramaphosa is rumored to be in the firing line with the latest probe request on Eskom coal contracts.