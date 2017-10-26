Economy

Editing Allowed: That mid-term budget

WATCH: On Editing Allowed this week Peter Bruce leads the panel on Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s maiden medium-term budget.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s maiden medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament on Wednesday received a pummelling from the market as the deficit ballooned, revenue collection tanked, spending breached its limits and debt soared to unprecedented level.

Economists predict SA’s credit ratings will drop to junk status when the agencies provide an update in November
While the policy statement was bleaker but more candid than many had expected, Gigaba kicked the can down the road, delaying all major decisions on the budget until February.

Peter Bruce and his panel discuss the after effects of Gigaba's decisions and involvement with SOEs, touching on the fact that South Africa cannot afford large-scale nuclear projects and that Cyril Ramaphosa is rumored to be in the firing line with the latest probe request on Eskom coal contracts.

