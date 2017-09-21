Economy

DEBUNKING THE MYTHS

Should radical populist policies about SA's economy be rejected?

SA’s problems are too deep-seated to be solved by knee-jerk, populist means

21 September 2017 - 07:41 Claire Bisseker

SA has long been plagued by deep-seated inefficiencies that are thwarting its growth ambitions: the rates of saving and of investment are too low; productivity growth is too slow; and what growth there is, is not labour-intensive enough.

These are some of the main levers that government needs to adjust if it is to put SA on the high road to faster, more inclusive growth.

But, as much as South Africans think they understand what is needed to supercharge the growth rate, debates are often riddled with misconceptions about the economy.

The following edited excerpt from Claire Bisseker's On the Brink debunks some of the top economic myths that are frequently perpetuated in SA.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Nine myths about SA’s economy

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

