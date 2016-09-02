Bruce's List: Zwane and the Zuptas zoom in on banks

Bruce’s List: A daily guide to informed reads.

The Jacob Zuma administration’s destruction of value and wealth and its assault on the poor moved into top gear yesterday when the Gupta-controlled minerals minister, Mosebenzi Zwane, released a statement on behalf of a half-forgotten “interministerial committee” (consisting of himself and the labour minister, Mildred Oliphant) saying that the cabinet had agreed to ask the president to establish a judicial review of the South African banking system following the decision earlier this year by the big banks to close the Gupta family’s accounts. A judicial review, especially one where the person heading it will be carefully chosen to agree with Zwane, does not make law and it is likely that any attempt to change the way banks are licensed would end up in the constitutional court, which would reject it. But the move is an effort to put pressure on the banks and we will have to wait and see what the effects are. Alec Hogg reports this morning that bank shares have shed about R100bn in value in the past two weeks. It can only get worse. Zwane is proposing the establishment of a state bank and hints that the Postbank could also be used, once it is ready, to break what he sees as an oligopoly in banking.

Have a quick read of Zwane’s statement. Where he writes “ceased” he actually means “seized” (he is a former teacher): Banks acted against Guptas on basis of reckless innuendo - Mosebenzi Zwane. It’s an example of political corruption and intellectual insanity that would be hard to beat. The Gupta/Zuma axis is in full swing, at its destructive best. Creating a State Bank and leaning on the Postbank is nothing more than a move to use the savings of the poor to finance the Zuptas. People with money are not going to put it in a bank that lends their savings to people of dubious repute. It is a total cock-up and, really, I foresee the day when a judicial review into the Zuma years clears away the murk through which we are now living.

Hogg’s BizNews has been very good on the crisis enveloping our country these past few weeks. Here’s an interview he had with an experienced equities analyst yesterday. Mark Ingham: Banking shares vulnerable as risk of Nenegate II is rising. And here he publishes a Facebook post that former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni put up on his page yesterday in a desperate attempt to try to explain to his ANC colleagues why the Bank should be left out of the internal battling going on inside government and the ruling party: Ex-SARB Governor Mboweni to ANC leadership: Read this. Stop acting stupidly

The wording Zwane uses in his statement yesterday is strange. He says the “committee” will ask Zuma to appoint a judicial review of the banks. But, as Carol Paton points out in a story posted on Business Day’s website early this morning, it appears that Zuma, who was supposed to be out of the country until this coming Monday, actually returned to chair a long cabinet meeting on Wednesday night that agreed that the Zwane report be put to the president. People like Cyril Ramaphosa and Pravin Gordhan must think they’re living in the Twilight Zone. Here’s her report: Cabinet to seek judicial inquiry into banks’ moves against the Guptas

As for the decision to reappoint Dudu Myeni as chair of SAA for another term, there is not much more to say. It is absolutely scandalous but Gordhan can only do what he can do. I think this piece from Marianne Thamm in Daily Maverick is, to put it mildly, optimistic. SAA: In a big tactical win, Treasury submits new board nominees

Much more of this and SA can say goodbye to its status as a serious economy. The Chinese, whose flagship investment in SA is in Standard Bank, must be furious. We can only hope they know how to express that robustly.