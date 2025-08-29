SA logistics tech firm Linebooker earns global recognition from major brands

A logistics platform developed in SA is making waves well beyond its borders. Linebooker, the country’s leading freight aggregation and optimisation platform, was recently recognised by PepsiCo as one of its top global suppliers - a rare honour for an African provider.

Linebooker was also invited by Procter & Gamble to present at a high-level strategy session in Dubai, joining a select group of key suppliers and logistics partners. The event brought together contributors from across the Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA) region to explore future-facing supply chain strategies for complex, multinational operations.

Behind this recognition is a platform built for performance. Linebooker gives businesses access to over 33,000 trucks from 1,350 of SA’s top-rated transport companies.

The results are hard to ignore with consistent truck availability above 99.7% and freight savings of more than 10%, achieved through streamlined tenders, real-time visibility, and performance-driven allocation. And this in an industry where a 2% to 3% cost reduction is considered exceptional.

Reliable, flexible service

At the heart of the Linebooker platform is a powerful transport aggregation engine that gives clients instant access to tens of thousands of trucks from over a thousand top-rated transport companies.

This network, combined with real-time status updates, automated proof of delivery management and performance-based allocation, ensures high reliability without sacrificing flexibility.

Whether it is minimising missed loads, reducing late arrivals or eliminating emergency orders, Linebooker is proving that logistics excellence is not only possible, but also repeatable and scalable.

The global benchmark that quietly validates the model

PepsiCo recognition

Linebooker’s momentum has not gone unnoticed internationally. The company was recently honoured as one of Pepsico’s top global suppliers, selected among a small elite group invited to the 2025 PepsiCo Global Supplier Awards in New York.

This recognition reflects the results Linebooker has delivered since taking on PepsiCo’s outbound linehaul in SA, where it has demonstrated consistent performance, innovation and strategic value.