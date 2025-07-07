SA’s auto sector can lead in low-carbon manufacturing — but it must act now

It is clear that there is an awareness that early action brings real benefits. Companies that start now will be better equipped to respond to buyer requirements, access green finance, and secure long-term contracts. Some are already exploring the use of alternative materials, such as green steel, to prepare for a future where emission intensity may influence procurement decisions as much as cost and quality do.

That future is approaching fast. While green steel carries a premium today, that cost is expected to decline sharply over the next few years. By 2030 green steel may cost no more than conventional steel. When that happens, the advantage will lie with manufacturers who have already adapted their processes and supply chains. Those who wait may find themselves locked out of high-value markets, not because of price, but because of policy and performance gaps.

The good news is that SA has strong fundamentals. The country has a well-established and globally integrated automotive component industry. It has growing expertise in renewable energy and the potential to become a major player in green hydrogen production. These factors make it possible — with the right policy and financial support — to position SA as a leader in low-carbon, high-quality manufacturing.

But to do that there are structural issues to address. First is the need for standardised emission reporting frameworks. Now different OEMs, buyers and even countries use different criteria, making it difficult for smaller manufacturers to know what data to collect or how to report it. Without shared benchmarks, some firms may find themselves excluded from the conversation altogether.

Second is better support for mid-tier manufacturers. While initiatives such as the department of trade, industry & competition-administered Automotive Investment Scheme offer some assistance, there is no dedicated programme to help companies decarbonise their inputs, upgrade systems, or build emission reporting capacity. This leaves many of NAACAM’s members, particularly those below the carbon tax threshold, carrying transition costs with little support.

Third is the carbon intensity of SA’s electricity grid. Even the most efficient manufacturer is penalised by the fact that most of the country’s power still comes from coal. Until the energy mix changes, SA exports will carry a built-in carbon cost that competitors in other countries may not face.

Finally, it is important to recognise that many businesses are still under significant financial pressure. Reduced vehicle production volumes, rising input costs, and global economic uncertainty have left firms in a state of strategic triage. For many the question is not how we decarbonise, but rather how we stay in business. That is why decarbonisation must be made practical, affordable, and aligned with broader competitiveness objectives.