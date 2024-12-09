How inDrive’s innovative pricing model empowers passengers, drivers and communities
Company is driving transformation in SA’s ride-hailing industry by making mobility more inclusive for all
Around the world, ride-hailing applications and services have fundamentally changed the face of mobility. Today, consumers can simply log in to an app on their mobile device and request to be picked up and driven to their desired destination. This innovation has been extended to transform other critical transportation-based functions, including logistics, long-distance travel and courier services.
At a time when mobility and logistics are crucial to socioeconomic growth, SA’s transport sector benefits from innovations that forward the cause of economic equality, upliftment and empowerment. Central to this are business models and service options that not only increase user accessibility and flexibility, but also support drivers and extend those options to rural and underserved regions of the country.
Taking these efforts a step further, ride-hailing operator inDrive is prioritising community-building and partnerships that deliver accessible, fair and flexible transport solutions to SA’s diverse landscape.
A road filled with challenges and opportunities
SA’s total road network is estimated at 750,000km, making it the longest of any country in Africa and the 10th longest in the world, with a value of R2.1 trillion. The country is home to more than 12-million motor vehicles, with an average density of 16 vehicles per kilometre, the highest of which is in Gauteng and the Western Cape, two of the most economically important provinces in the country.
One significant challenge SA's ride-hailing industry faces is achieving fair and sustainable pricing for both passengers and drivers
In this environment ride-hailing has been able to blossom. Over the past few years, SA’s ride-hailing market has grown to become a R7bn industry, estimated to have brought in just over R6bn in revenue in 2023. About 21% of South Africans rely on e-hailing services, a trend driven by factors such as evolving customer preferences, local operating conditions and underlying macroeconomic circumstances. Not only has ride-hailing marked a significant shift in urban transportation, but it also now plays a critical role in national mobility.
That said, the industry still faces significant challenges. One of these is achieving fair and sustainable pricing for both passengers and drivers, especially as potential savings and earnings are impacted by factors such as rising fuel prices and vehicle rental fees, and increased commissions for each transaction. All of these can affect the wellbeing of drivers, and service delivery and experience for passengers.
However, these obstacles can be overcome through innovation, and innovation leads to opportunity. And it’s by taking a new approach to the offering and delivery of ride-hailing services that SA can move forward.
An inclusive kind of ride-hailing
InDrive is an international ride-hailing company that operates in more than 45 counties. Since its local launch in 2019, it’s helped transform SA’s landscape with its peer-to-peer negotiation model that lets users accept or negotiate passenger fees based on their personal circumstances. A primary benefit of this model is that it acknowledges the diverse income levels and individual transport needs that characterise the national economy.
“InDrive’s global mission has always been rooted in providing fair and accessible transportation options to its customers. That mission has resonated in SA, where numerous socioeconomic barriers can limit mobility for many people,” says Ashif Black, SA representative at inDrive. “Thanks to our negotiation model, we can empower both drivers and passengers and enable them to participate in the fair exchange of services. Furthermore, the model aligns with our commitment to challenge injustice, which we achieve by reducing the economic imbalance that often accompanies traditional ride-hailing business models.”
InDrive is available in all nine of SA’s provinces and is active in over 16 cities nationwide, enabling the company to deliver flexible mobility solutions to all who need them.
Safety for both passengers and drivers is a top priority, which is why inDrive is committed to a comprehensive safety approach. Drivers are required to undergo rigorous checks, while the inDrive app includes real-time GPS tracking and an in-app emergency button, which passengers and drivers can rely on at any time.
To reinforce its commitment to economic and social upliftment, inDrive participates in several community-focused initiatives. One of these is the Layita Khayelitsha campaign where, in partnership with the nonprofit organisation LightUp, inDrive installed 75 solar-powered street lights in Khayelitsha, improving visibility for residents in lowlight conditions and overall community safety in the Cape Town township.
“Being as active as we are in SA, we’re able to address many community touchpoints and identify transformation gaps. With the help of local partnerships that enhance the quality of our service offering, and through projects such as Layita Khayelitsha, we are taking extra steps to support our drivers and bolster the livelihoods of both them and our customers,” says Black.
Driving change through technology
With over 200-million app downloads worldwide, inDrive is the world’s second-most downloaded ride-hailing app and the fourth-most downloaded travel app.
In addition to offering a reliable ride-hailing service, the inDrive app offers city-to-city routes and courier and freight services, reducing travel barriers for individuals who need to regularly access urban hubs and businesses that are reliant on cost-effective logistics services.
By adapting our services through stakeholder collaboration and engagement and offering the services people most want and need, we can make change happen — all through the power of mobilityAshif Black, SA representative at inDrive
“Offering ride-hailing, courier and freight services altogether simplifies mobility for all sectors and users, saving time and offering flexibility by enabling all services to be accessed through a single platform. Launching a so-called superapp today lets us capitalise on accelerated urbanisation and rising demand for efficient and reliable transport solutions across the country, and it is a trend that is defining the digital user experience throughout the world,” says Black.
By 2030, inDrive aims to positively impact over a billion people worldwide through sustainable mobility solutions and community empowerment, realised through the expansion of services in markets, prioritising accessibility and affordability, and upholding sustainable business practices.
“Change only happens when we take action, and we have a responsibility to change our society for the better. By adapting our services through stakeholder collaboration and engagement and offering the services people want and need the most, we can make change happen — all through the power of mobility,” says Black.
This article was sponsored by inDrive.