How inDrive’s innovative pricing model empowers passengers, drivers and communities

Around the world, ride-hailing applications and services have fundamentally changed the face of mobility. Today, consumers can simply log in to an app on their mobile device and request to be picked up and driven to their desired destination. This innovation has been extended to transform other critical transportation-based functions, including logistics, long-distance travel and courier services.

At a time when mobility and logistics are crucial to socioeconomic growth, SA’s transport sector benefits from innovations that forward the cause of economic equality, upliftment and empowerment. Central to this are business models and service options that not only increase user accessibility and flexibility, but also support drivers and extend those options to rural and underserved regions of the country.

Taking these efforts a step further, ride-hailing operator inDrive is prioritising community-building and partnerships that deliver accessible, fair and flexible transport solutions to SA’s diverse landscape.

A road filled with challenges and opportunities

SA’s total road network is estimated at 750,000km, making it the longest of any country in Africa and the 10th longest in the world, with a value of R2.1 trillion. The country is home to more than 12-million motor vehicles, with an average density of 16 vehicles per kilometre, the highest of which is in Gauteng and the Western Cape, two of the most economically important provinces in the country.