Companies / Transport

WEBINAR | Action-based learning for innovation in public transport

You're invited to attend the 2022 Public Transport Knowledge Seminar online on October 28 at 10am

21 October 2022 - 16:16
The theme of this year's Public Transport Knowledge Seminar, hosted Gautrain Management Agency, in partnership with the Gauteng City-Region Observatory, is: 'Action-based learning for innovation in public transport.' Picture: Supplied/Gautrain
In the past few years, the world was gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainty it brought. The unprecedented changes, which occurred in a short period of time, demanded attention, and continue to raise new challenges for various industries, including the public transport sector.

Solving these challenges requires more than the typical problem-solving approach. Turning them into opportunities requires innovative methods of identifying problems and creating out-of-the-box solutions. 

For this reason, the 2021 Public Transport Knowledge Seminar focused on innovation. It brought together a panel of creative non-transport experts to offer a different perspective on these changes and subsequent challenges. 

A core part of innovation is the ability to test, explore and experiment with solutions to learn and improve. As such, the 2022 Public Transport Knowledge Seminar on October 28, will build on last year's event.

Hosted by the Gautrain Management Agency, in partnership with the Gauteng City-Region Observatory, the seminar will include a panel discussion focused on action-based learning and innovative practices that can be adopted in the transport sector. Participants are invited to join the conversation online.

The discussion will be led by veteran journalist, broadcaster and public speaker, Tim Modise. The panel will include leaders in the public transport sector, including: Gautrain CEO William Dachs, Ricky Stoch, Gautrain COO Tshepo Kgobe, Lindiwe Makhubela, Nyiko Nkuna, Ravi Pillay, Viwe Mgedezi, Olivia Maponya and Geoff Bickford.

Event details: 

  • Date: Friday, October 28 2022
  • Theme: Action-based learning for innovation in Public Transport
  • Time: 10am — 12pm
  • Host : Tim Modise
  • Venue: YouTube. To be notified when the seminar goes live, click here and then click the “notify me” button on the YouTube video.

This article was paid for by the Gautrain Management Agency.

