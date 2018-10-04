Companies / Transport

Telkom executive to help fix SAA

The telecommunications operator seconds a finance expert to assist with struggling airline's turnaround efforts

04 October 2018 - 19:41 Staff Writer
Former CFO of Telkom Deon Fredericks. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Long-time Telkom finance executive Deon Fredericks has been seconded to help the struggling state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) with its turnaround efforts.

Fredericks, who served as CFO of Telkom when the group successfully implemented its own turnaround plan, moved to a newly created role of chief investment officer at the telecommunications company in July. His secondment to SAA as interim CFO is for 12 months from October 15, the airline said in a statement.

Cash-strapped SAA, which already relies on R19.1bn in state guarantees to stay in business, has asked for a further bailout of R21.7bn over the next three years in order to implement its turnaround strategy. The airline, which missed a deadline to submit its annual report for the 2017/2018 financial year to parliament by the end of September as required by law, is expected to report a loss of R5.7bn, and to continue making losses for the next two years.

Delays in tabling financial statements are often due to concerns raised by the auditor-general over whether an entity is a going concern — its ability to continue operating for the foreseeable future without requiring significant asset sales or a restructuring of debt.

By contrast, in September privately owned Comair, one of SAA’s local rivals, reported the highest after-tax profit of its history in the year to end June, marking 72 uninterrupted profitable years.

Fredericks replaces turnaround expert Bob Head, who joined the airline in May as interim CFO on a six-month contract, which ended on September 30. Head is a former finance chief at Nedbank and the South African Revenue Service.

“We welcome the appointment of Mr  Fredericks to ensure that SAA’s strategic objective of transforming the business into a financially sustainable aviation group is achieved,” SAA chairman JB Magwaza said in the statement.

