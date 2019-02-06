Companies / Tourism

Valli Moosa will not stand for re-election after retiring from board of Sun International

Moosa joined Sun International as a board member in 2005, shortly after leaving his post of environmental affairs and tourism minister

06 February 2019 - 17:19 Larry Claasen
Valli Moosa. Picture: THE SOWETAN
Gambling and hotel group Sun International says its chair, Valli Moosa, is retiring from its board and will not be standing for re-election as a director at its AGM in May.

Moosa joined the group as a board member in November 2005, shortly after leaving his post of environmental affairs and tourism minister. Prior to this job he was constitutional development minister.

He is still a nonexecutive chair at mining house Anglo American Platinum, and is on the boards of insurance group Sanlam, paper producer Sappi and transport firm Imperial. He also had a stint as chair of power utility Eskom from 2005-2008.

Moosa, who became Sun International’s chair in July 2009, will be replaced, depending on the results of the AGM, by Jabu Mabuza, who was CEO of Sun International rival Tsogo Sun until 2011.

Mabuza currently serves as the chair of Telkom, Eskom and beverage group Anheuser Busch InBev/SAB Miller Africa.

He is also the chair of Business Leadership SA, as well as the Casino Association of SA.

Mabuza was recently appointed by the presidency as a co-convener, together with finance minister, Tito Mboweni, to look into the state of the South African economy.

Mabuza holds a doctorate in commerce from Wits.

