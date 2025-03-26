Openserve invests over R2bn to deliver faster, more reliable internet across SA

As the world has become more connected and digitally driven than ever before, so has the evolution of internet connectivity from a convenience to a fundamental pillar of modern life. High-speed broadband services are transforming industries, from finance and manufacturing to education and healthcare, and indeed the lives of ordinary South Africans.

Sitting at the heart of the country’s digital transformation is its ever-growing nationwide fibreoptic cable networks and infrastructure. High-speed broadband is increasingly being delivered to home and enterprise internet users using this infrastructure.

According to an analysis of the overlap between the maps of two dozen open access networks conducted by the Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA), 33-million South Africans (roughly 54% of the population) live in a location where at least one fibre network operator provides services.

“With every year that passes, broadband connectivity becomes available to more of our people as operators accelerate the rollout of high-speed, high-capacity fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) internet. Openserve’s national footprint gives us access to eight million homes within a 5km radius of our last-mile infrastructure. That is why we have invested over R2bn to modernise our network and drive fibre deployment, guided by our ambition to maintain our industry-leading fibre connectivity rate of close to 50%,” says Makgosi Mabaso, chief commercial officer at Openserve.

Infrastructure that not just connects but unlocks value

The accelerated rollout of FTTH solutions across SA puts the importance of quality, reliable broadband infrastructure into sharp focus.

To the individual user, broadband enhances every aspect of their daily lives. With an internet connection delivered via terrestrial fibre infrastructure, South Africans can access and interact with digital platforms and services. They can conveniently access online shopping, banking, public and government portals, as well as a range of digital platforms and resources. Streaming their favourite movies and TV series is effortless, along with accessing educational content. Remote work becomes more efficient with the ability to communicate with clients and colleagues while using shared business and productivity platforms.

Meanwhile, for any enterprise, broadband connectivity translates into accessing and participating in the global digital economy. It enables businesses to transform and streamline their operations, expand their reach into new markets and strengthen their position in existing ones. It helps facilitate collaboration between distributed workforces and employees telecommuting, all without compromising productivity and performance levels.

Importantly, the growth of cloud computing in SA means more and more businesses can access software and data on demand, reducing their IT costs and increasing their agility and potential development.

This is the value that fibre infrastructure unlocks. All these use cases and many others are dependent on the availability of high-quality, reliable broadband connectivity. At the same time, any service offering that consumers and businesses are spending their money on must reflect the best that the market can offer.

What Openserve Fibre can offer you

Boasting an impressive portfolio of fibre-based internet connectivity solutions, Openserve offers customers several benefits that are not only inherent to the technology but also reflect the quality of service and enhanced digital experience that it delivers.

These benefits include:

Widespread availability: As SA’s largest fibre network operator, Openserve’s network offers wire access for millions of homes and businesses.





High speeds: Openserve broadband connections offer internet speeds that are subject to upgrades at no additional cost to the customer.





Unmatched reliability: Thanks to its robust infrastructure, Openserve delivers uninterrupted connectivity amid power outages and intermittent load-shedding.





Your choice of internet service provider (ISP): Thanks to Openserve's open-access fibre network, customers can compare and select packages from any ISP of their choice. In 2024, the ISPA rated Openserve as the most reliable network among ISPs, reflecting its efforts to uphold the quality and delivery of services with its network.





Room to grow: With the option of different fibre packages, Openserve customers can effortlessly scale upwards or downwards depending on their internet needs.

Openserve customers have the flexibility to choose connectivity solutions that best suit their needs, backed by continuous investment in infrastructure, enhanced service reliability, and improved network speeds. These ongoing advancements ensure superior broadband performance, increased resilience and access to cutting-edge technology.

With a network designed for the future, Openserve Fibre delivers a high-quality digital experience, keeping customers connected to what matters most.

Availability, accessibility and affordability

As SA continues to digitally transform, fibre network operators like Openserve are continually investing in upgrading their infrastructure, deploying faster technologies and improving overall network reliability and reliance. These efforts are in pursuit of long-term sustainability and enhanced service delivery, with a consequence of that being improved network performance for end customers.

“As fibre infrastructure proves to be the bedrock upon which we connect home and enterprise users, empower and uplift people and communities, and enable further digital transformation and socioeconomic development, its value proposition evolves. As network operators, we strive to deliver the services and solutions that best meet South Africans’ needs while keeping them affordable and accessible. By doing so, we’re doing our part to build an equitable, forward-thinking and digitally enabled nation,” says Makgosi.

To find out more about Openserve’s wholesale broadband service and fibre packages, visit Openserve.co.za

This article was sponsored by Openserve.