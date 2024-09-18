Cool Ideas officially the fastest by far in SA

Cool Ideas, the multi-award-winning internet service provider (ISP), has added another trophy to its cabinet. The ISP now has the ultimate bragging rights, after bagging the Speedtest Award for the Best Internet Fixed ISP in SA for 2024, by global powerhouse Ookla.

This coveted award, based on millions of consumer-initiated tests and background scans from Speedtest applications, shows that when it comes to delivering fast and reliable internet, Cool Ideas is at the top of its game.

While being put to the test — first and second quarter 2024 — Cool Ideas achieved a whopping speed score of 81.31. The company's average top download speed reached 271.05 Mbps while its average top upload speed hit 207.95 Mbps, beating other players in the category.

Speed Score Results:

Cool Ideas: 81.31

Afrihost: 64.42

Webafrica: 63.13

Vox Telecom: 61.79

Axxess: 61.39

These figures show how robust Cool Ideas' infrastructure is, their edge in the South African ISP game and their winning recipe for keeping things simple.

What makes the speed score special?

The speed score is a key factor in the Speedtest Awards, reflecting real-world network performance. The calculation incorporates both download and upload speeds, with a focus on the speeds users are likely to experience in their daily use.

Ookla’s methodology is designed to provide a comprehensive view of network performance by considering speeds from various percentiles and applying a modified trimean to produce an accurate and reliable measurement.

Cool Ideas’ achievement is based on 8,407,027 user-initiated tests conducted on Speedtest applications connected to a fixed network, including tests performed on mobile phones over Wi-Fi. This extensive data pool ensures that the award reflects the everyday experiences of internet users across SA.