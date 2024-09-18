Cool Ideas officially the fastest by far in SA
Ookla’s Best Fixed ISP Award for 2024 handed to Johannesburg-based company
Cool Ideas, the multi-award-winning internet service provider (ISP), has added another trophy to its cabinet. The ISP now has the ultimate bragging rights, after bagging the Speedtest Award for the Best Internet Fixed ISP in SA for 2024, by global powerhouse Ookla.
This coveted award, based on millions of consumer-initiated tests and background scans from Speedtest applications, shows that when it comes to delivering fast and reliable internet, Cool Ideas is at the top of its game.
While being put to the test — first and second quarter 2024 — Cool Ideas achieved a whopping speed score of 81.31. The company's average top download speed reached 271.05 Mbps while its average top upload speed hit 207.95 Mbps, beating other players in the category.
Speed Score Results:
- Cool Ideas: 81.31
- Afrihost: 64.42
- Webafrica: 63.13
- Vox Telecom: 61.79
- Axxess: 61.39
These figures show how robust Cool Ideas' infrastructure is, their edge in the South African ISP game and their winning recipe for keeping things simple.
What makes the speed score special?
The speed score is a key factor in the Speedtest Awards, reflecting real-world network performance. The calculation incorporates both download and upload speeds, with a focus on the speeds users are likely to experience in their daily use.
Ookla’s methodology is designed to provide a comprehensive view of network performance by considering speeds from various percentiles and applying a modified trimean to produce an accurate and reliable measurement.
Cool Ideas’ achievement is based on 8,407,027 user-initiated tests conducted on Speedtest applications connected to a fixed network, including tests performed on mobile phones over Wi-Fi. This extensive data pool ensures that the award reflects the everyday experiences of internet users across SA.
A milestone achievement
Duwane Peters, marketing manager at Cool Ideas, says: “Being recognised by Ookla as the Best Internet Fixed ISP is an awesome milestone for us. It’s a confirmation of our ongoing mission to deliver the best internet experience to our customers.
“We’ve always believed in simplicity, transparency and consistently, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in connectivity. This award reinforces that we have done exactly that!”
Cool Ideas continues to set the bar high in the South African ISP industry, demonstrating that their straightforward approach — focusing on expanding bandwidth, optimising infrastructure and providing uncapped packages — delivers out-of-this-world results.
A winning streak
Cool Ideas is no stranger to winning. Last year, they snagged My Broadband's Best Fibre ISP Award for the third year running and topped the charts in customer satisfaction and brand loyalty, according to Analytico’s research. Completing the hat-trick, the company has also held the top spot on Steam for the past three years.
Founded by Paul Butschi and Andre Jooste, Cool Ideas is a Johannesburg-based ISP that serves more than 50,000 users across the country with offerings that include FTTH (fibre to the home), FTTB (fibre to the business), VoIP and Uncapped Fixed LTE Wireless.
This article was sponsored by Cool Ideas.
*Analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data during first and second quarter 2024.