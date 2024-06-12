‘The South African story is a Vodacom story, and vice versa’

Telecommunications and technology companies have played a pivotal role in shaping and transforming SA over the last three decades.

Connectivity was traditionally the realm of the fixed-line copper telephone cable, the dial-up modem and the fax machine. Today, technologies such as fibre, satellite, mobile and wireless transmission have changed the game.

By harnessing the power of these technologies, telecommunications companies such as Vodacom have bridged the communication gap, enabling millions of South Africans to connect with each other and the world, driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and creating tens of thousands of job opportunities.

They’ve also improved access to information, education and entertainment, contributing significantly to the social and cultural development of the nation.