Telkom empowers SMEs with bespoke connectivity solutions

In the wake of another rate hike along with load-shedding, high fuel prices and a gloomy economic outlook, SA small and medium enterprises (SMEs) face serious headwinds.

The right connectivity solution is key to overcoming these challenges, in the ever-connected world they operate in.

“Many SMEs are starting 2023 in a crisis of confidence. While there’s no doubt of their anxiety, the key to succeeding in these difficult conditions is to have the best connectivity solutions at a cost-effective rate,” says Makgosi Mabaso, Telkom managing executive: home & business solutions.

“Digital, connected ecosystems allow SMEs to compete with big corporations on equal terms and access new markets.”

Mabaso says the current landscape inspired Telkom’s Back 2 Business deals, which were carefully crafted with the needs of SMEs in mind.

“Typically, SMEs overspend on digital solutions because offers are bundled in a way that supports the vendor’s bottom line, rather than service their customers effectively. Telkom is turning that mindset on its head by enabling SMEs to access products and services aligned with their business goals and budget.”