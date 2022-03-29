MTN Business can tailor your organisation’s work-from-home solutions

With remote and hybrid work continuing despite national lockdown restrictions being eased, MTN Business has tailored solutions to address your ICT challenges.

When your employees are at home, they need to be connected, available and productive. By purchasing an MTN work-from-home package, your organisation gets SA’s best mobile network capabilities and enterprise-grade service.

MTN offers your business an opportunity to enable fully digitalised ways of working. Any space can be turned into an office space with MTN’s secured broadband offerings such as fixed LTE, fibre to the home (FTTH) and capped or uncapped broadband.

Add unified communication services such as Hosted PBX or Microsoft Teams direct routing, so the office phone can follow your workforce anywhere, and cloud solutions designed with security and mobility in mind.

These solutions provide everything you may require to keep your workforce performing seamlessly, while keeping your ICT costs down.

You get to decide exactly what your organisation needs and what it doesn’t at any given time, making MTN solutions flexible and affordable.

Looking to equip your workforce with tools to keep them connected and productive in any situation? MTN Business allows you to craft a bundle that covers these needs perfectly.

You get enterprise-level managed network solutions, integrated communication solutions and modem-based solutions that leverage MTN’s unmatched mobile capability and coverage. All options can be customised and are cyber-secured.

MTN’s work-from-home solutions cater to your organisation’s needs, while remaining scalable, cost-effective and bespoke. In addition, you get the infrastructure and service of SA’s best mobile network.

This article was paid for by MTN.