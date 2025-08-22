How South African banks can stay ahead of document fraud

Fraudulent activities are a growing challenge for financial institutions worldwide, and South African banks are no exception. As digital technology advances, so do the methods employed by fraudsters to deceive and exploit banking systems.

According to the 2023 LexisNexis True Cost of Fraud Study, every rand lost to fraud in SA costs financial institutions R4.52 in additional expenses.

These hidden costs inflate operational expenses, which are ultimately passed on to consumers through higher fees and interest rates. Moreover, such losses severely undermine customer trust, which is vital for the stability and reputation of banks.

Particularly problematic is the threat of document fraud — an insidious form of deception that can lead to financial and reputational damage if not properly addressed.

What is document fraud?

Document fraud occurs when malicious actors create, alter, or misuse documents to deceive financial institutions or individuals for personal gain. Within the banking sector, this often involves forged identity documents, falsified bank statements, counterfeit signatures, or manipulated official records. These fraudulent documents can serve as critical tools for criminals seeking to commit identity theft, secure unauthorised loans or credit, or launder money through fictitious transactions.

These manipulations enable fraudsters to bypass standard verification processes, making detection increasingly difficult for traditional security measures.