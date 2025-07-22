What’s the real cost of document fraud in SA?

Document fraud is a rapidly growing issue in SA, affecting both businesses and consumers in profound ways. From falsified IDs to counterfeit bank statements and fake academic qualifications, fraudulent documents are being used to commit financial crimes, employment fraud, and identity theft.

The impact extends beyond financial losses; it actively undermines trust in institutions and weakens economic stability.

The scope of document fraud

Document fraud occurs when individuals manipulate or forge documents to gain financial or personal advantages.

A prime example is application fraud, where falsified documents are submitted to banks, lenders, or insurers to obtain loans or credit under false pretences. According to Sabric’s Annual Crime Statistics report, fraudulent applications for vehicle asset finance more than doubled from 2022 to 2023, with potential losses reaching R13.5bn.

Research from the 2023 LexisNexis True Cost of Fraud study further highlights the severity of the issue: for every R1 lost to fraud, South African businesses incur an average cost of R3.64, with financial institutions seeing even higher losses at R4.52 per rand lost.

Several types of document fraud pose serious risks across multiple industries:

Forged IDs and driver’s licences : Used for identity theft, financial fraud, and unlawful access to services.





Falsified bank statements and payslips : Used to secure loans, rental agreements, or credit cards under false pretences.





Fake academic qualifications : Enables unqualified individuals to obtain jobs or promotions fraudulently.





Tampered utility bills and proof of residence : Used to manipulate financial applications or evade legal scrutiny.

Calculating the impact on businesses and consumers

Financial institutions and the banking sector

Banks and credit providers are frequent targets of document fraud, leading to significant financial losses and increased operational costs.

SkyQR, a South African fraud prevention company, has worked with Capitec Bank since 2019 to integrate QR-code verification technology across its issued documents. This innovation has helped the financial industry prevent an estimated R3.5bn in fraudulent transactions over five years.

Kapish Soma, SkyQR MD, emphasises the growing risk: “Application and document fraud are hitting SA’s banking and retail credit sectors hard. Fraudsters are using sophisticated digital tools, and many industries still rely on manual verification processes that are easily exploited.”

Employment fraud and corporate risks

Businesses also suffer from fraudulent applications, where fake academic qualifications and employment records deceive hiring managers. This leads to unqualified individuals securing critical roles, endangering business operations and reputations.

The department of higher education & training has uncovered multiple cases of professionals in sectors such as healthcare and finance who used counterfeit degrees to gain employment.

Consumer vulnerability and identity theft

For consumers, the consequences of document fraud are devastating. Identity theft is a growing concern, where stolen or forged IDs are used to open fraudulent accounts, take out loans, or commit crimes in someone else’s name. Victims often struggle for years to restore their financial credibility, with banks and credit bureaus requiring extensive proof to rectify fraudulent activity.

The escalating threat of document fraud underscores the urgent need for advanced security measures. Companies like SkyQR are leading the charge by providing secure QR-code verification solutions that authenticate documents instantly. Capitec Bank’s successful implementation of this technology, facilitating over two-million document scans to prevent fraud, sets a benchmark for the industry.

Businesses and institutions need to combat this growing crisis. Additionally, increased consumer awareness and education on safeguarding personal information are crucial in mitigating risks.

Document fraud is more than just an inconvenience; it’s a costly, systemic issue that threatens SA’s financial integrity. As fraudsters become more sophisticated, companies must embrace technology-driven solutions to protect their customers, employees, and bottom lines.

Through innovations like SkyQR’s fraud prevention technology, businesses can safeguard their operations while reinforcing consumer trust in an increasingly digital world.

This article was sponsored by SkyQR.