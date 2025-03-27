From migration to optimisation: unlocking the cloud advantage

As the internet and wide area networks advanced, businesses began moving their servers into data centres, where power, cooling and security measures were provided.

Server virtualisation followed, enabling businesses to run multiple applications on one server, making operations more efficient and redundant.

Cloud computing, in its modern form, started with virtual hosting, enabling businesses to access services on demand rather than investing in costly hardware. It’s a rental model that allows businesses to pay only for what they use, reducing risk and avoiding unnecessary depreciation of physical infrastructure.

Many businesses have migrated to the cloud. What comes next for them?

Initially, many businesses moved to the cloud to save costs, often using a “lift and shift” approach, where they simply transferred their workloads — such as applications, data processing tasks and other business operations — without optimising them for the cloud. This led to rising costs. Now, the next step is optimising cloud usage. This includes adopting FinOps tools to monitor and manage cloud costs effectively.

Businesses should also focus on modernising their infrastructure by adopting microservices architectures, which break applications into smaller parts, and using cloud services like database-as-a-service (where databases are managed in the cloud) and container services, which simplify the deployment and management of applications.

This move not only reduces costs but also increases redundancy in systems and infrastructure, ensuring backup and failover capabilities for critical resources like data storage, processing power and network connectivity. It enhances flexibility in managing IT resources, such as storage, computing power and networking, enabling businesses to adapt to changing demands and optimise their use. Naturally this results in more efficient and scalable business operations.

What are the biggest challenges businesses face when migrating to the cloud, and how can they manage operations post-migration?

The initial challenges businesses face in migrating to the cloud typically revolve around data residency and protection, especially in compliance-heavy industries. Security is often a concern, but businesses are still in control of their own security measures within the cloud environment.

The next challenge is the migration itself, which can be complex and costly without the right expertise. Many businesses struggle with understanding the full scope of their migration needs and the best cloud model for their workloads.

Once in the cloud, the operational focus shifts depending on the cloud type. For hyperscale clouds like AWS or Azure, businesses focus on cost containment and modernisation of infrastructure, applications and processes, using cloud-native tools to improve efficiency. For hosted clouds, the focus is on maintaining application performance and availability.

It’s important for businesses to consult cloud partners, such as iOCO, to navigate the complexity of migration and to ensure their cloud environments are optimised.

When is the right time for a business to transition to the cloud, and what models should they consider?

The right time to move to the cloud is typically at the end of a hardware life cycle when infrastructure is no longer a long-term investment. Businesses must weigh the cost of maintaining on-premise infrastructure against the flexibility the cloud offers.

While transitioning, businesses can choose from several models. Hyperscale cloud providers like AWS, Azure, and Google offer public cloud options, while hosted platforms like iOCO’s hosted cloud platform provide businesses with more control over their infrastructure and data.

A hybrid approach, which combines on-premise infrastructure with cloud capabilities, is often the most flexible, allowing businesses to scale up their computing resources and services when necessary.

The move to the cloud also often means adopting a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model for various services like email, CRM and accounting systems.

With technology evolving rapidly, how can businesses ensure they are making the most of their cloud investments, especially with the rise of AI and automation?

Adopting a cloud-native strategy enables businesses to accelerate innovation by freeing up valuable resources, significantly improving time-to-market. This shift allows companies to more effectively integrate automation and AI into their operations.

By incorporating AI-driven tools into cloud platforms, businesses can streamline operations, enhance decision-making and derive quicker, more accurate insights from their data.