Don’t let hype drive business decisions: how to get AI right

Artificial intelligence (AI), for example, has become the latest business buzzword. Organisations of all sizes and from all sectors are adding AI to their technology portfolios, looking for immediate results. Unfortunately, all AI solutions are not created equal, and many companies are struggling to make their investments deliver the promised outcomes.

While there’s no doubt that delaying AI adoption can put a business at a competitive disadvantage, achieving success requires more than just investing in an AI solution. Success also rests on integrating legacy and modern technologies, risk management and access to the right skills.

Another vital factor to consider when it comes to AI implementations is addressing ethics appropriate for the industry or ecosystem.

In other words, companies need tailored, fit-for-purpose AI solutions to achieve results.

The right tool for the job

Generative AI (GenAI) like ChatGPT has helped AI become a mainstream technology, but companies are starting to find that GenAI solutions are limited on their own.

GenAI in action would be a human resources (HR) service chatbot that can answer common questions and provide information to employees/users based on their input.

A compound agent takes things a step further; it combines the capabilities of multiple agents to provide more comprehensive assistance to the user.

As an example, let’s consider an employee named Nicole Smith who wants to go on leave and needs to know the weather patterns for her planned travel as well as how much leave she has available.

In this scenario, the compound agent seamlessly integrates two separate agents — a weather information agent and an HR management agent — to provide Smith with the information she needs.

First, Smith interacts with the compound agent and informs it of her intention to take a holiday. The compound agent then uses the weather information agent to pull up the forecast for the location of her holiday, providing Smith with the necessary information to plan her trip accordingly.

Next, the compound agent accesses the HR management agent to retrieve information about Smith's current leave balance. It informs her of how much leave she has available and helps her schedule the holiday accordingly.

By combining the capabilities of the weather information agent and the HR management agent, the compound agent provides Smith with more comprehensive assistance, helping her plan her time off more efficiently and effectively.

Agentic AI is a compound agent that essentially integrates with databases and external tools to enhance problem-solving capabilities and adaptability to scenarios that would typically come in those use cases.

Designed to handle incredibly complex and repetitive tasks across various business functions, agentic AI solutions, such as iOCO’s AI agents, can analyse huge volumes of data, understand relationships, provide visibility into operations and support better decision making. Use cases include fraud detection, customer service, supply chain management, compliance and risk management, and logistics optimisation, to name a few.

It’s all about the data

Data is at the heart of a successful AI solution. Data improves decision making, can be used to automate tasks, and can provide hyper personalised customer experiences.

However, many companies continue to struggle under the weight of traditional business models and analogue business processes, inhibiting the potential of data analytics and AI. Some have started modernising, but can’t make the cultural shift that’s required — or commit to the information management, advanced skills and technology investments that are needed.

Considering that each AI use case has its own data requirements, companies must invest in their data practices to gain the benefits of any AI investments.