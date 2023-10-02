Supporting fintech start-ups is essential to Africa’s economic success

An innate ability to understand the market’s most pressing needs, coupled with a laser-sharp focus on solving Africa's challenges, is at the heart of Mastercard's work to support the continent's fintechs.

An interesting article in the Harvard Review reveals what makes African fintech start-ups so special, and what they can teach Silicon Valley about longevity. The writers say African fintechs are change-ready and focus on securing the market as opposed to gaining investors. They engage with communities rather than individuals and strive for government approval and acquisition of operating licences, rather than celebrating fundraising successes.

It’s not just the way they operate that leads to success. Fintechs are creating simple solutions to complex challenges and the market is embracing their offerings because it’s what they really need.

Many of the founders — whose businesses are contributing significantly to the growth of GDP at a national, and Africa-wide level — have grown up watching their grandparents, parents and local communities struggle to achieve inclusion. This first-hand experience allows them to quickly identify areas which will make the greatest impact and to create solutions that make the previously unattainable, possible.