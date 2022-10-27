Public sector must reimagine cybersecurity to enable e-government ideal

The SA government has demonstrated deep understanding of how important the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and a digital economy can be for our country’s development. But security is the foundation and enabler of 4IR and digital government and needs to be addressed first.

Critical infrastructure and government departments are under fire worldwide, as cyber attackers target the most crucial systems for the largest payout. Power grids, ports, water and oil pipelines are being attacked, with IBM’s latest Cost of a Data Breach Report saying 28% of breaches in critical infrastructure were ransomware or destructive attacks, with average breach costs topping $5.4m (R102m) in cases where organisations do not have Zero Trust strategies.

In SA, a number of government-related entities and departments are among those to have come under attack, with one high-profile incident disrupting operations for two weeks, causing up to R1bn in losses.

But while critical infrastructure attacks cause dramatic outages which make headlines, the attacks on critical systems within public sector departments — right down to local municipalities — can be equally damaging and disruptive for those affected. Earlier in October an attack on a small, local municipality took down its systems, email and landlines for several days.