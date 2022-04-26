A strong cybersecurity defence starts with the right hardware

The workplace has evolved and so have cyberthreats. Hybrid ways of working mean more endpoints, more remote connections, and more potential access from malicious individuals.

South Africans have lost about R2.2bn a year because of cybercrime, according to Interpol’s 2021 African Cybercrime Assessment Report.

In fact, the report states that between January 2020 and February 2021, the country experienced a total of 230-million threat detections. The first quarter of 2021 saw an uptick in extortionware and ransomware attacks, including the Crysis, Nefilim, Ryuk, Clop and Conti varieties.

The question that IT security teams and individuals need to be asking now is what is the best defence against the inevitable? Education and software applications aimed at detecting, preventing and recovering from attacks are important. It’s becoming clear, however, that guarding your core defences inside a hardware-based security bunker — that malware can’t touch — is the best defence.

The wise build on firm foundations

When deciding on the ideal hardware for your teams, ensure you choose a laptop or PC with stable security that can safeguard the root of your protections. You want to make sure that malware can’t touch this central core.

That means choosing hardware with an endpoint security controller that is physically isolated, cryptographically protected, and has hardware-enforced, self-healing security as the foundation of your security architecture.

Don’t find yourself outmatched

Understand that you're not dealing with a playground bully, you’re dealing with highly sophisticated and organised crime syndicates. Traditional virus protection is in a constant battle to keep up with the more than 350,000 new malware variations that are created by these threats every day.

You need to be fighting artificial intelligence with artificial intelligence. Choose hardware that incorporates deep-learning neural networks to defeat malware that has never been seen before. Make sure this is backed up with robust defences such as a micro-VM container that can isolate any malware that might slip through, before destroying it.

The power to heal

You know how people say it’s not about the number of times you fall, it’s how you get back up that counts? It’s true.

It’s important to be confident in your detection defences, but the reality is that even the strongest and most complete solutions may experience a breach. Destructive firmware attacks can devastate a PC, fundamentally corrupting it by attacking it at the BIOS level. An OS-level attack can cost hours or days of worker downtime, and IT attention, before systems are restored and ready to get back to business.

If an attack avoids detection, you need to make sure your PCs can fix themselves, quickly recovering their own OS — from anywhere — with or without a network connection.

'Are you suggesting I’m not who I say I am?'

Some Gen Xers might recognise this subheading as a line from a John Hughes classic film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

In the movie, Ferris Bueller, played by Matthew Broderick, jumps through a few clever hoops to essentially steal the identity of Abe Froman, to secure a table at an expensive restaurant. While he used other actors to help him convince the maître d' that he was Abe, not once did he show any form of identification.

Spear-phishing attacks are a lot like that, tricking users for login information, and the trouble is, a lot of the time, PCs don’t require a strong enough form of proof of identity from those attempting to access them.