Companies / Technology

PODCAST | How to use tech most effectively to manage payroll tax compliance

The experts at AWCape and Sage say it’s essential to not only have the right automated payroll systems in place, but the right people and training procedures too

25 April 2022 - 15:13
Sponsored
Did you know that the shift to a hybrid working environment may have tax implications for your business's employees? Listen to the podcast below to find out more. Picture:123RF/alessandrobiascioli
Like it or not, all businesses have to deal with tax compliance. This is easier said than done as there may be yearly changes to legislation and SA Revenue Service (Sars) requirements. 

The adoption of a hybrid working model in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic may also have tax implications when it comes to things such as employees’ travel allowances, for instance.

If payroll tax compliance isn’t managed correctly, your company risks harming its relationships with employees, losing money to fraud as well as having Sars impose fines and interest for late or incorrect tax payments and submissions. 

The good news is that technology can help make managing your company’s payroll tax compliance easier and more efficient, say Jeff Ryan, MD of AWCape, a leading Sage business partner for HR, payroll and financial solutions, and Yolandi Esterhuizen, product compliance director at Sage Africa & Middle East.

In this podcast, Ryan and Esterhuizen explain how automated payroll systems can assist with tax compliance. They also highlight the importance of having the right people and training procedures in place to use this technology most effectively.

This article was paid for by AWCape.

