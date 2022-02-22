Yep! offers easy, cost-effective ways for SMEs to tap into digital economy
The company’s integrated digital solutions can help businesses grow their online presence, generate leads and gain a competitive edge
Whether it’s creating a website, enhancing customer engagement, or selling products and services on an e-commerce platform, digitisation has become an essential part of a business’s potential for growth. This is especially true in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic as more and more consumers have begun to purchase goods and services online.
That’s why it’s important for small and medium businesses (SMEs) to have the necessary tools to access online markets and gain a competitive edge in an ever-changing digital world.
“This is what Yep! aims to provide for SMEs through its integrated solutions that allow businesses to grow their online presence, drive engagement and generate online leads from a unified platform,” says Innocent Pereira, the company’s executive of marketing.
Here’s a closer look at the solutions Yep! offers:
Website Builder
With the Yep! Website Builder, businesses can establish an online presence and reach new customers through the creation of a website that they’re easily able to manage themselves. The design includes conversation tools that allow companies to conveniently engage with their customers.
In the post-pandemic economy, it’s crucial that an SME’s products are accessible online, which is why the Yep! Website Builder offers e-commerce functionalities such as shopping carts and digital payment options.
Business can also access customer relationship management tools to successfully digitally market their products and services via email and SMS.
The Yep! Website Builder offering starts from as little as R499 a month for the All-In-One Web Basic package. This includes a web domain, hosting and security (certificates), site design and build including a blog, lead capture with “Call Now” and online booking, as well as maintenance and support.
Lead Generation
There are 38-million internet users in SA — that’s 38-million new potential customers for local SMEs.
Businesses can expand their brand’s reach and attract new customers through the Yep! Lead Generation solution, which delivers targeted digital ads and online banners in partnership with Google and Facebook.
This solution costs from as little as R700 a month, and businesses only pay for clicks.
All-in-One calendar, inbox and dashboard
Yep! not only offers digital solutions to help SMEs market their businesses online, but to increase the efficiency of their day-to-day operations. These include:
- An All-in-One Calendar to manage daily activities;
- An All-in-One Inbox, which is an AI-driven, chat-like communication channel that makes customer support simple; and
- An All-in One Dashboard to keep track of upcoming appointments, sales, revenue, website traffic statistics, marketing campaign performance and social media activity.
To learn more about Yep!’s integrated solutions, visit yep.co.za
This article was paid for by Yep!