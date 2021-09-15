Working to build a better connected, more intelligent ecosystem in SA

In the past two years, everything had to go virtual from how we learn to how we earn, and so it's only fitting that this year’s Huawei Connect event is a “Dive into Digital”. While the world is slowly starting to go back to normal, many things are still virtual – including this event.

The first keynote of the event is presented by Huawei SA CEO Spawn Fan, on the road to digital transformation in SA. In 2020, Fan attended the launch of Huawei’s free 5G training courses at the Walter Sisulu University (WSU), which helped Huawei’s efforts in facilitating digital transformation. WSU is focused on rural development through science and technology – which is what Huawei wants to achieve countrywide. This event highlights Huawei’s passion for development through 5G, artificial intelligence, and the use of the cloud to make organisations of all shapes and sizes across all industries more efficient and adaptable as we move to reinvigorate the economy.

Rotating Huawei SA chair Eric Xu will present the second keynote, on Huawei’s strategy for deep digitisation. Having worked at Huawei for about 30 years, Xu’s knowledge and wealth of experience he will discuss Huawei’s ICT products and solutions to accelerate connections to hundreds of industries and help you accumulate industry knowledge through reliable and sufficient storage.

The Huawei Connect Event comes just a few weeks after Huawei SA hosted its Education summit exploring innovative solutions and products that facilitate the existence of smarter and safer campuses in SA. Speakers touched on how Huawei’s use of artificial intelligence, the cloud, and advanced storage methods make digital transformation in SA possible.

Hear from Huawei and best practices from its work with partners and customers, and how to can build an active ecosystem leading to shared success. Organisations and people will have the chance to present their scenarios and problems to the experts and find out how Huawei’s solutions and products can solve them.

In addition to being privy to the plans Huawei has for SA ICT, you will explore innovations for industry apps, exchange ideas with expert technicians and connect with industry visionaries and leaders. You will also hear from guest speakers and stand a chance to win awesome prizes.

We spend so much time in the digital world that it only makes sense for us to delve deeper into the world of digital to find ways to make our lives easier and more efficient.

This article was paid for by Huawei Enterprise.