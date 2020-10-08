Future-proof your business and move into Enterprise 5.0

Business and government have talked about the need for digital transformation for years, but progress has been slow up to March 2020, when Covid-19 forced change. Lockdown drove home the message that digital transformation is now a critical success factor not only for surviving such unexpected shocks but also the post-Covid world, whatever that turns out to be.

In particular, the impact of the past six months on people has provided the spark needed to drive progress relating to the key pillars of digital transformation, revenue, innovation, customers, finance and operations.

These pillars are in turn supported by crucial enabling technologies, namely data integration, hybrid-cloud strategy and cybersecurity. These technologies enable an organisation to compete with new market entrants who already have them in place – a world one in which no technology assets should be on the balance sheet, and everything should be procured “as a service”.

Research conducted for Cisco by World Wide Worx suggests that just over a third (37%) of SA organisations rolled out a digital strategy that enabled remote working when the first lockdown was announced, and 63% admitted they were ill-prepared for the shift to remote working. Anecdotal evidence backs this up; many corporate IT teams had to make an almost superhuman effort to get their workforces working remotely — an admirable response in extraordinary circumstances. But the lesson is clear: digital transformation is essential to build resilience into operating models.

In this context, organisations need to put themselves in a position to benefit from the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), but also to be prepared for what comes next. In short: it’s time to stop just talking about digital transformation and 4IR, and make them a reality.

To achieve this, organisations need to adopt an integrated approach called Enterprise 5.0. Becoming an Enterprise 5.0 will allow organisations to become 4IR-ready, to their benefit; more important still, it will position them to proactively adapt to whatever comes next — presumably the fifth industrial revolution (5IR) which, in line with the speeded-up pace of change, is likely just around the corner.