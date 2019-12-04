Utopia Network releases groundbreaking peer-to-peer ecosystem
Protect your privacy with Utopia’s exclusive software
Year after year, technology has continuously evolved, bringing with it even more challenges for the IT world. In the current decade, freedom of expression and human rights, as well as security, are under threat. This is caused by the lack of full monitoring and encryption on the internet.
Utopia’s exclusive software allows you to work in complete confidentiality while protecting your anonymity and privacy. The application can be downloaded on multiple platforms, depending on your needs and specifications (Windows, Mac OS X, or Linux), and compatible mobile apps already under development will be revealed in 2020.
Once you have passed this level, log into your new account to access Utopia’s wide range of tools and products. Its ecosystem operates on the principle of a decentralised peer-to-peer (P2P) network, meaning there is no need to use central servers for data storage and transmission. From that moment on, Utopia users are the only ones involved in data transmission as nodes of the Utopia P2P network.
The application is well designed because it contains several others that are designed for daily use – encrypted instant messenger, secure email, e-wallet, private browser, file manager, maps, are available, and there are many more. These applications organised in one single application can be accessed as a tab.
The dashboard of this ecosystem presents various aspects of which it is essential to inform them. Utopia's instant messenger, called uMessenger, is encrypted by default. Secure and spam-free email, called uMail, is available for users. The Idyll system allows you to browse sites hosted on the Utopia network anonymously.
The uNS environment includes many possibilities, such as packets forwarding and integrated P2P hosting of websites in the Utopia Network, treasury data, and the network dashboard.
The interface is designed to facilitate user actions, providing well-thought-out and straightforward convenience and layout.
Crypton is a mineable cryptocurrency of Utopia for anonymous instant transactions. As a result, every financial transaction in Utopia Ecosystem is denominated in this currency. The Utopia API also allows you to accept payments on websites or in the apps. Integration is quick and easy.
Thanks to crypto cards, users can carry out even more anonymous transactions without revealing their Utopia public key. All Utopia users receive cryptons as a reward, credited every 15 minutes, for staying online and supporting the network. All you need to do is keep your Utopia client online.
In addition to mining on the main device where Utopia client is installed, anyone can run mining bots on other Windows, Mac OS and Linux devices to increase the power and speed of mining.
In today's market, there is no product similar to Utopia.
Act now and join the Utopia community.
This article was paid for by Utopia.