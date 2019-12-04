Utopia Network releases groundbreaking peer-to-peer ecosystem

Once you have passed this level, log into your new account to access Utopia’s wide range of tools and products. Its ecosystem operates on the principle of a decentralised peer-to-peer (P2P) network, meaning there is no need to use central servers for data storage and transmission. From that moment on, Utopia users are the only ones involved in data transmission as nodes of the Utopia P2P network.

The application is well designed because it contains several others that are designed for daily use – encrypted instant messenger, secure email, e-wallet, private browser, file manager, maps, are available, and there are many more. These applications organised in one single application can be accessed as a tab.

The dashboard of this ecosystem presents various aspects of which it is essential to inform them. Utopia's instant messenger, called uMessenger, is encrypted by default. Secure and spam-free email, called uMail, is available for users. The Idyll system allows you to browse sites hosted on the Utopia network anonymously.