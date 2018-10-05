Groupon SA founder branches into insurance

Founder of discount voucher business Groupon SA Daniel Guasco is planning to shake up the insurance space after securing funding from a listed US hedge fund.

The Silicon Cape chairman who founded e-commerce site Twangoo in 2010 and later sold it to Groupon, has started an insurance-selling platform where he is challenging insurers to stop paper-based processes and do things digitally because of changing consumer behaviour. He was speaking at the Financial Indaba on Thursday.

His insurance platform, Click2Sure, has registered several retailers and telecom companies who want to sell insurance to their customer base. They approach retailers and other types of businesses that have big customer bases and give them a platform to offer insurance to their clients. When customers buy big-ticket items, they are then given an option to add insurance.

Among the big companies already offering insurance through Click2Sure platform are Takealot, weFix and Uber. But Guasco said his company is also talking to the big insurers to bring them onto the platform.

“When you are dealing with mass retailers like TFG, Vodacom or even Capitec, they don’t want to sell your product, they want to sell their own or that of big insurers. In that instance, we are the white-label partner. We provide an insurance platform that enables their offering to be digital,” said Guasco.

The platform is also selling its own short-term and long-term insurance products, underwritten by Guardrisk Insurance. It now has more than 40,000 direct customers.

“The way [in SA] we do insurance doesn’t make sense. Why are will still using brokers and call centres? Why don’t we empower the customer? There are people in the industry who have tried to do it, but they are actually not doing it. Coupled with the legacy issues of selling through brokers, technology is not yet playing the role it can,” he said.