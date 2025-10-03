Nestlé’s road to net zero: leading dairy sustainability from farm to factory

Nestlé has committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 globally, a pledge that places one of the world’s largest food companies at the forefront of tackling climate change.

This ambitious goal is already showing measurable progress. By the end of 2023, the company had achieved a 20% reduction in net GHG emissions compared to its 2018 baseline. Having already surpassed its first global milestone of a 20% reduction by 2025, Nestlé is now steadily advancing towards its next target of a 50% reduction by 2030.

In SA, Nestlé’s commitment to sustainability is embodied by its groundbreaking low-carbon dairy farming initiative piloted at Skimmelkrans Boerdery in George, Western Cape. This farm transformed traditional dairy farming by adopting climate-smart practices designed to lower emissions and regenerate the ecosystem.

Building on the success of the Skimmelkrans pilot, 93 farms along the Garden Route have now adopted these innovative practices, setting a new standard for sustainable milk production in SA.

These farms produce the milk behind Nestlé Nespray FortiGrow, the company’s much-loved medium cream dairy powder that’s mixed with water to create a nutritious beverage for school-age children.

Skimmelkrans Boerdery: a model of low-carbon farming

Skimmelkrans is a fourth-generation milk producer for Nestlé, which keeps a herd of roughly 908 Jersey and Friesland cows. This 500-hectare farm produces about 14,000 litres of milk per day. Beyond the impressive scale and quality of its production, Skimmelkrans has become an exemplary site for low-carbon farming.

“We are very proud of the work done at the farm. We have pioneered the use of sustainable feed alternatives and moved away from hard grass to easily digestible legumes and herbs such as chicory, plantain, lucerne and clovers,” says Hoven Meyer, agricultural services group manager at Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR).

“This feed not only supports healthier cows but also lowers methane and carbon dioxide emissions. We carry out annual soil analyses to determine the most suitable fertilisation approach, prioritising organic fertilisers over chemical ones. This reduces the farm’s carbon footprint, supports long-term soil health and lowers costs for farmers.”

Other interventions include:

Using bio-organic fertilisers through different partnerships reducing nitrogen application by 40%.

Practising 100% perennial pasture grazing, which is more effective at sequestering carbon than annual crops.

Introducing no-till planting to minimise soil disturbance and increase soil carbon inputs.

Adopting manure management practices that regenerate soil health and support highly productive pastures.

These measures have collectively enabled Skimmelkrans to achieve a 20% emissions reduction since 2022, proving that measurable progress is possible when farmers and industry work hand in hand.

Water stewardship: setting global benchmarks

Sustainability is not only about reducing carbon emissions. Water stewardship is equally central to Nestlé’s strategy, particularly in regions like the Western Cape where water scarcity is a persistent concern.

The Nestlé Nespray FortiGrow factory in Mossel Bay is one of the Nestlé dairy factories that have implemented advanced water-saving methods, ensuring that every litre used contributes to long-term water security.

This not only confirms compliance with international benchmarks but also reassures local communities that Nestlé is a responsible partner in safeguarding one of the region’s most precious resources.

A global target with local impact

Nestlé’s efforts in SA are not isolated initiatives but part of a broader, science-based approach that connects farms, factories and communities to one shared mission: a net zero future.