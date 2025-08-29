South Africans shift from survival to building brighter financial futures

Despite the persistent pressures of a challenging economic climate, employed South Africans are showing resilience and a renewed sense of optimism. Many are not only hopeful about the future but are also taking deliberate steps to improve their financial wellbeing.

These are the key insights from the 2025 Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor (OMSIM), an annual study that tracks the financial attitudes, behaviours, and priorities of working South Africans earning a minimum of R8,000 per month.

Now in its 16th year, OMSIM serves as a barometer for the country’s financial health, capturing the lived experiences and evolving behaviours of the middle-income market. The 2025 findings tell a story of adaptation, resourcefulness and a steady shift from crisis management to more forward-looking financial behaviour.

According to Vuyokazi Mabude, head of Knowledge & Insights at Old Mutual, this year’s report is a reflection of a turning point. “The results show that while life is still difficult for many, working South Africans are making tangible progress,” she says.

“There is an upward shift in income, confidence, and an entrepreneurial spirit, particularly among the youth. People are taking control of their finances, seeking out additional income sources, managing debt more intentionally, and placing greater importance on saving.”

A nation rebuilding financial confidence

One of the standout findings is the marked improvement in financial sentiment. A remarkable 75% of respondents believe their personal financial situation will improve in the next six months, the highest recorded since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. This level of optimism is most pronounced among the Gen Z market, with 89% anticipating improvement in their finances.