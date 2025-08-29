Companies / Retail & Consumer

South Africans shift from survival to building brighter financial futures

Old Mutual study highlights rising incomes, entrenched side hustles, and more deliberate debt management among working South Africans

29 August 2025 - 09:43
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Vuyokazi Mabude, head of Knowledge & Insights at Old Mutual. Picture: Old Mutual
Vuyokazi Mabude, head of Knowledge & Insights at Old Mutual. Picture: Old Mutual

Despite the persistent pressures of a challenging economic climate, employed South Africans are showing resilience and a renewed sense of optimism. Many are not only hopeful about the future but are also taking deliberate steps to improve their financial wellbeing. 

These are the key insights from the 2025 Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor (OMSIM), an annual study that tracks the financial attitudes, behaviours, and priorities of working South Africans earning a minimum of R8,000 per month.

Now in its 16th year, OMSIM serves as a barometer for the country’s financial health, capturing the lived experiences and evolving behaviours of the middle-income market. The 2025 findings tell a story of adaptation, resourcefulness and a steady shift from crisis management to more forward-looking financial behaviour.

According to Vuyokazi Mabude, head of Knowledge & Insights at Old Mutual, this year’s report is a reflection of a turning point. “The results show that while life is still difficult for many, working South Africans are making tangible progress,” she says.

“There is an upward shift in income, confidence, and an entrepreneurial spirit, particularly among the youth. People are taking control of their finances, seeking out additional income sources, managing debt more intentionally, and placing greater importance on saving.”

A nation rebuilding financial confidence

One of the standout findings is the marked improvement in financial sentiment. A remarkable 75% of respondents believe their personal financial situation will improve in the next six months, the highest recorded since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. This level of optimism is most pronounced among the Gen Z market, with 89% anticipating improvement in their finances.

A remarkable 75% of Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor respondents believe their personal financial situation will improve in the next six months

Confidence in SA’s economic direction is also improving, albeit cautiously. The number of people who expressed confidence in the economy has grown to 42%, building on the slow but consistent recovery seen since 2023.

Alongside improving sentiment, income growth is becoming more evident: 44% of respondents now earn more than a year ago, higher at 55% among the younger market and 57% among higher-income earners.

Poly-jobbing is the new normal

The report shows that side hustling and entrepreneurship have become deeply embedded in the financial lives of working South Africans.

The number of “poly-jobbers” — those earning income from multiple sources — remains notable at 57%, highest at 75% among 18 to29 year olds. The report shows that almost half of working South Africans (48%) now own or part-own a business.

“This entrepreneurial spirit is not just a trend; it’s proving to be a vital coping mechanism and a source of financial empowerment,” Mabude says, adding that people are leveraging their skills and passions to diversify income streams, often out of necessity, but increasingly also as a means to build wealth.

Debt and gambling remain a challenge

Debt continues to feature prominently in household financial management. Encouragingly, 57% of respondents say they have reduced their debt compared to a year ago. A growing number (32%) have proactively engaged with creditors to renegotiate repayment terms.

However, there are areas of concern, says Mabude, pointing out that 52% of working South Africans reported gambling, with 4 in 10 admitting they do so in hopes of covering expenses or repaying debt. This trend suggests that while some are making proactive choices, others remain vulnerable and are turning to risky behaviour to bridge financial gaps, Mabude cautions.

Some lag on the long-term savings front

The report shows that South Africans continue to show strong short-term saving habits with an average of 22% of household income being allocated to savings.

“It is also encouraging to note that fewer people are prematurely accessing investments or retirement funds, and informal savings vehicles such as stokvels remain popular and trusted,” says Mabude.

Despite this, however, retirement planning remains on the downside. Though 96% agree that saving for retirement is important, only 28% have made it a top priority. 

A story of progress, empowerment and possibility

While challenges remain, chiefly the cost of living, OMSIM 2025 shows a trajectory of optimism looking into the future. The report shows that South Africans are actively creating change by embracing entrepreneurship, making smarter money decisions and seeking out alternative ways to achieve some level of financial freedom.

Mabude says: “Every year, OMSIM gives us deep insight into how people are coping and adapting when it comes to their finances. This year, more than ever, we’re seeing an encouraging collective step forward.

“With the right tools, advice and support, we believe more South Africans can continue to build on this trajectory of hope and optimism, and move closer to achieving their financial goals.”

This article was sponsored by Old Mutual.

ALSO READ:

Old Mutual paid out R29m every working day in underwritten policies in 2024

SPONSORED | Insurer's 2024 claims statistics are not just numbers, they're a reflection of its promises being honoured
Companies
1 month ago

Financial education can make SA’s youth more optimistic

SPONSORED | While addressing financial literacy is not a silver bullet, it remains a critical building block in a broader strategy to empower young ...
Companies
1 month ago

Leading together: why industry collaboration will shape SA’s retirement future

SPONSORED | Old Mutual’s 2025 Thought Leaders Forum tackled retirement, savings and the future of work
Money & Investing
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Popular Articles

Standard Bank streamlines retail investing under Shyft

Companies / Financial Services

SA logistics tech firm Linebooker earns global recognition from major brands

Companies / Transport

South Africans shift from survival to building brighter financial futures

Companies / Retail & Consumer

How South African banks can stay ahead of document fraud

Companies / Technology

Standard Bank’s $250m IFC loan will boost green financing initiatives

Companies / Financial Services