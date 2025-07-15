Nestlé invests R125.5m to boost Zimbabwe’s cereal production

“This investment is a clear proof point of our ‘Africa for Africa’ strategy in action,” said Nicole Roos, MD and chair of Nestlé ESAR.

“It reflects how we are embedding our ‘Virtuous Circle’ model — sourcing from local farmers, investing in local talent, manufacturing locally, and exporting regionally. Zimbabwe is not just a market; it is a valued contributor to a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable food system for Africa.”

Nestlé Zimbabwe has operated for over 60 years and is a major contributor to the local economy, employing over 400 people directly and indirectly, and supporting more than 350 local suppliers and smallholder farmers.

The new investment will not only enhance production and export capacity but also advance Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 1 by promoting industrialisation, employment, and food security.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony for the newly upgraded Harare factory, Zimbabwe’s minister of industry & commerce Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu praised Nestlé’s role in revitalising the country’s manufacturing sector.

“This momentous occasion signifies yet another milestone in Nestlé’s journey of resilience, growth and development in Zimbabwe. It is not merely an addition to their impressive infrastructure, but a testament to the company's enduring commitment to Zimbabwe,” he said.