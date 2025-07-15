Nestlé invests R125.5m to boost Zimbabwe’s cereal production
Strategic upgrade to the company’s Harare factory cements Zimbabwe as a regional cereal hub for East and Southern Africa
Nestlé announced a $7m (R125.5m) investment to expand its cereal manufacturing facility in Harare, reinforcing Zimbabwe’s role as a strategic hub for breakfast cereal production in the East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR).
This upgrade, which includes the installation of a fourth roller dryer for Nestlé Cerevita, will increase the factory’s production capacity by over 35% and enable greater supply to both domestic and export markets, including Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique.
The investment forms part of Nestlé’s long-term “Africa for Africa” strategy, which champions local manufacturing, sourcing, and talent development to build more self-reliant food systems across the continent.
“This investment is a clear proof point of our ‘Africa for Africa’ strategy in action,” said Nicole Roos, MD and chair of Nestlé ESAR.
“It reflects how we are embedding our ‘Virtuous Circle’ model — sourcing from local farmers, investing in local talent, manufacturing locally, and exporting regionally. Zimbabwe is not just a market; it is a valued contributor to a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable food system for Africa.”
Nestlé Zimbabwe has operated for over 60 years and is a major contributor to the local economy, employing over 400 people directly and indirectly, and supporting more than 350 local suppliers and smallholder farmers.
The new investment will not only enhance production and export capacity but also advance Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 1 by promoting industrialisation, employment, and food security.
Speaking at the commissioning ceremony for the newly upgraded Harare factory, Zimbabwe’s minister of industry & commerce Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu praised Nestlé’s role in revitalising the country’s manufacturing sector.
“This momentous occasion signifies yet another milestone in Nestlé’s journey of resilience, growth and development in Zimbabwe. It is not merely an addition to their impressive infrastructure, but a testament to the company's enduring commitment to Zimbabwe,” he said.
Khaled Ramadan, MD of Nestlé East Africa, highlighted the broader regional benefits: “Our brands, like Cerevita, are trusted by families across Southern Africa. With this expansion, we are better equipped to meet rising demand while contributing to stronger local economies, sustainable agriculture, and improved livelihoods.”
Nestlé’s Harare factory is one of the few cereal manufacturing facilities of its kind in the region and a cornerstone of its $40m investment programme to scale cereal and coffee production across East and Southern Africa. The factory’s recent recognition as First Runner-Up for Manufacturing Exporter of the Year 2025 by the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce further reflects its impact on trade and economic development.
In addition to manufacturing, Nestlé continues to play a key role in youth empowerment and capability building through its graduate trainee and technical training programmes. Its approach to sustainability includes local sourcing, water and energy efficiency, and a commitment to responsible waste management through initiatives like its industrial water treatment plant.
This latest investment reaffirms Nestlé’s long-term vision for Zimbabwe — one rooted in shared prosperity, regional integration, and the creation of a more resilient, inclusive food ecosystem across Africa.
This article was sponsored by Nestlé ESAR.