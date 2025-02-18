The future of retail: informed, authentic and optimistic

SA presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities within this evolving landscape. By staying informed, being authentic and addressing these challenges with a solutions-driven mindset, we position ourselves not just to adapt but to lead. Retail’s future is built on experience, authenticity and purpose — core elements that will define its trajectory.

The fundamentals remain constant

Retail is, at its core, about people — how they engage, how they experience brands and what ultimately influences their decisions. While online shopping has introduced convenience, physical retail remains vital. Consumers still crave immersive, sensory shopping experiences and we are seeing a strong resurgence of brick-and-mortar stores that seamlessly integrate with digital touchpoints. Omnichannel models — such as buy-online-pick-up-in-store — are proving their worth by combining the best of both worlds.

Retail spaces that embrace their role as dynamic, engaging environments are positioned for long-term success. In-mall experiences, safety, cleanliness and modern aesthetics are no longer just expectations — they are essential. By mastering the fundamentals of retail — choice architecture, efficient space navigation and meaningful convenience — retail landlords and tenants alike can drive value and enhance customer engagement.

Sustainability: a business imperative

Sustainability is not just a trend; it is a strategic imperative that extends beyond environmental concerns to address economic sustainability and long-term commercial viability. Real estate owners and developers must lead the way in creating environmentally responsible spaces that align with tenant, shopper and investor expectations.

Part of the Standard Bank Group, Liberty Two Degrees is implementing smart solutions such as advanced metering systems for electricity, water and gas usage in the retail-centered portfolio of properties it manages, which includes Nelson Mandela Square and the Melrose Arch precinct in Johannesburg. Investments in renewable energy, including energy wheeling, solar PV infrastructure and energy-efficient technologies, are essential for cost containment and environmental impact reduction. Green-certified buildings are becoming a competitive differentiator, attracting tenants and consumers who align with sustainable practices.