The future of retail: informed, authentic and optimistic
Liberty Two Degrees shares insights on how commercial property owners can navigate the rapidly evolving retail sector, driving long-term growth and ensuring their assets remain relevant and resilient
Retail is evolving rapidly, shaped by macroeconomic shifts, improved distribution capabilities and a growing emphasis on conscious consumerism. The resurgence of physical stores alongside digital commerce, the rise of values-based consumerism and an increased commitment to sustainability are collectively redefining the industry.
But to navigate this transformation successfully, we must move beyond the surface of these trends and engage deeply with their underlying fundamentals. Understanding the “why” behind these shifts allows retailers and property owners to anticipate change, act with confidence, and ensure the long-term relevance of their assets.
SA presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities within this evolving landscape. By staying informed, being authentic and addressing these challenges with a solutions-driven mindset, we position ourselves not just to adapt but to lead. Retail’s future is built on experience, authenticity and purpose — core elements that will define its trajectory.
The fundamentals remain constant
Retail is, at its core, about people — how they engage, how they experience brands and what ultimately influences their decisions. While online shopping has introduced convenience, physical retail remains vital. Consumers still crave immersive, sensory shopping experiences and we are seeing a strong resurgence of brick-and-mortar stores that seamlessly integrate with digital touchpoints. Omnichannel models — such as buy-online-pick-up-in-store — are proving their worth by combining the best of both worlds.
Retail spaces that embrace their role as dynamic, engaging environments are positioned for long-term success. In-mall experiences, safety, cleanliness and modern aesthetics are no longer just expectations — they are essential. By mastering the fundamentals of retail — choice architecture, efficient space navigation and meaningful convenience — retail landlords and tenants alike can drive value and enhance customer engagement.
Sustainability: a business imperative
Sustainability is not just a trend; it is a strategic imperative that extends beyond environmental concerns to address economic sustainability and long-term commercial viability. Real estate owners and developers must lead the way in creating environmentally responsible spaces that align with tenant, shopper and investor expectations.
Part of the Standard Bank Group, Liberty Two Degrees is implementing smart solutions such as advanced metering systems for electricity, water and gas usage in the retail-centered portfolio of properties it manages, which includes Nelson Mandela Square and the Melrose Arch precinct in Johannesburg. Investments in renewable energy, including energy wheeling, solar PV infrastructure and energy-efficient technologies, are essential for cost containment and environmental impact reduction. Green-certified buildings are becoming a competitive differentiator, attracting tenants and consumers who align with sustainable practices.
Beyond environmental concerns, sustainability also helps address economic challenges such as resource scarcity, driving resilience and future-proofing assets. By creating energy- and water-efficient buildings, managing waste effectively and adopting smart technologies, the retail sector can contribute to a sustainable future while maintaining asset value.
Unlocking value through strategic partnerships
To maintain market-leading performance, retail landlords must focus on continuous value extraction from their assets. Strong leasing strategies aligned partnerships with tenants and data-driven decision-making will ensure that retail spaces remain relevant and resilient.
Retailers and landlords must work together to craft environments that are smart, good, interactive, thriving and safe — places where brands flourish, customers feel engaged and economic activity thrives. This approach fosters innovation, ensuring that retail spaces not only adapt to changing consumer behaviours but actively shape them.
SA’s unique position
Our country brings its own distinct challenges and opportunities to the global retail conversation. Load-shedding and power-outs, infrastructure limitations and economic pressures create obstacles, but they also drive innovation. South African retail has consistently demonstrated resilience, and by applying strategic insights, collaborating effectively and focusing on long-term value creation, we can overcome these hurdles.
Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the key to success lies in mastering the fundamentals, embracing innovation and forging strategic partnerships. Authenticity, purpose and meaningful engagement will define the next era of retail. Commercial property is not just a passive participant in this transformation — it is a driver of positive change, contributing to the society in which we operate. The future is bright and we are ready to embrace it with confidence.
