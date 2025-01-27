JTI SA certified as a Top Employer for 2025
The company has been internationally recognised as being one of the country’s leading places to work for the seventh consecutive year
JTI SA has been certified as one of the country’s Top Employers for the seventh consecutive year by the Top Employers Institute. Its parent company, JTI, is also one of only 17 organisations to have been recognised as a Top Employer globally.
As a leading international tobacco and vaping company, JTI employs over 46,000 people from around the world and sells its products in more than 130 markets. JTI SA, which employs 161 people, is one of its leading subsidiaries when it comes to demonstrating an outstanding dedication to its employees.
“JTI SA is thrilled to have been acknowledged as a leading place to work. This [certification], which we have now [been awarded] for the seventh time, confirms that we are entirely committed to our people by providing them with the time, tools and resources necessary to thrive, succeed and bring their human best to work,” says Kedibone Letsika, People & Culture director of JTI SA.
The Top Employers Institute, which bestowed the certification, is the chief global authority on HR and HR strategy and recognises companies from around the world for their outstanding HR policies and practices.
Its programme certifies organisations based on the participation in, and results of, its HR Best Practices Survey. The survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity and Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.
A few of the reasons that ensured that JTI earned certification as a Global Top Employer for 2025 are:
- Flexible working conditions that allow employees to choose how, when and where they work.
- Employees and their families receive exceptional emotional support through the global family leave policy. This provides equal opportunity for both parents to settle in and spend time with their newborns.
- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), which is a central pillar to JTI’s culture and guides all strategic thinking.
- Abundant tools and resources are given to its diverse staff body to ensure they can thrive.
- JTI’s special focus on females in leadership and BBBEE objectives.
- The “Our Way” behaviours programme, which ensures JTI employees are equipped to bring their best self to work.
“People are at the heart of everything we do at JTI SA. This [certification] not only recognises our commitment to our team but also reinforces to both current and future talent that their career journey with us will be long, fulfilling and full of opportunities for success,” says Seshan Naidoo, GM of JTI SA.
This article was sponsored by JTI.