JTI SA certified as a Top Employer for 2025

JTI SA has been certified as one of the country’s Top Employers for the seventh consecutive year by the Top Employers Institute. Its parent company, JTI, is also one of only 17 organisations to have been recognised as a Top Employer globally.

As a leading international tobacco and vaping company, JTI employs over 46,000 people from around the world and sells its products in more than 130 markets. JTI SA, which employs 161 people, is one of its leading subsidiaries when it comes to demonstrating an outstanding dedication to its employees.

“JTI SA is thrilled to have been acknowledged as a leading place to work. This [certification], which we have now [been awarded] for the seventh time, confirms that we are entirely committed to our people by providing them with the time, tools and resources necessary to thrive, succeed and bring their human best to work,” says Kedibone Letsika, People & Culture director of JTI SA.